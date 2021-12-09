News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'I feel warm despite the weather': Community comes together for Christmas event

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 7:00 PM December 9, 2021
The event featured a live nativity 

Harold Wood came together in the spirit of the season for a Christmas community event last weekend. 

The event, on Saturday (December 4), featured live music from Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls Chamber Choir, Be Natural Band and the Churchill Family Singers. 

Market stalls were put on by charities and local groups including Cancer Research, Café Art, Stand by Me, Christian Hope International, and Harold Court Primary School.

The event featured a variety of market stalls.

The event was also supported by other local organisations such as Transport for London (TfL) Community Ambassadors, Harold Wood Library, Perfect and Sons Ltd., The Hub, St Peter’s Church and I Am Church. 

There was also a children’s workshop called The Bethlehem Bakery in the library and an indoor live nativity. 

It was organised by long-time residents Kim Dopson and Rachel Grimwood, who say they wanted to make up for last year’s locked down Christmas. 

Rachel said they had received “brilliant” feedback and told the Recorder one attendee had told her that “despite the freezing weather, I feel so warm because everyone is so happy here”. 

