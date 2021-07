Published: 4:23 PM July 15, 2021

The incident was stood down just after 12pm after police were called at around 10.45am. - Credit: Paige Mel Loftman

A bomb scare at Harold Wood station has turned out to be a false alarm.

Police were called to Station Road at approximately 10.45am today - Thursday, July 15 - to reports of a "suspected ordnance".

Road closures were put into place while the police investigated the item.

The incident was stood down at around 12.04pm.

All road closures have since been lifted.