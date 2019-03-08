Harold Wood man cycles from London to Amsterdam to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice

Hans de Vrind from Harold Hill. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice Archant

When a 71-year-old man from Harold Wood was told he had four types of cancer and a brain haemorrhage he did more than just resist the temptation to fight back.

Hans de Vrind from Harold Hill cycled from London to Amsterdam. Picture: SFH Hans de Vrind from Harold Hill cycled from London to Amsterdam. Picture: SFH

Hans de Vrind overcame testicular cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, leukaemia, and a brain haemorrhage.

And if thats not enough, he still continues to help others, by raising money for Saint Francis Hospice in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower - a charity he's been with for 35 years.

He recently taking part in a sponsored cycle ride from London to Amsterdam. Hans' efforts were foiled when he crashed his bike on his way to Dover to catch the ferry.

Despite this, and with concerning warnings from doctors, Hans completed the race with all the high-powered vigour of a champion, skipping the first fifty miles in order to do so.

His next battle is with the Sahara; a five day trek entailing torturous, fluctuating temperatures in November.