There With You: Harold Wood 11-year-old thanks Queen’s Hospital with PPE donations

Harry's grandad, Barry Couchman, donated his hard-wearing face shield, which he used when he worked chemical treatment supervisor for Thames Water. Picture: Lynzi Couchman Lynzi Couchman

A Harold Wood boy, who is 11 years old today (April 20), has donated to Queen’s Hospital to thank staff for treating his grandad.

He donated magazines, biscuits, cakes and PPE. Picture: Lynzi Couchman He donated magazines, biscuits, cakes and PPE. Picture: Lynzi Couchman

Harry Johnson who goes to Harold Wood primary school, rustled up whatever he could to show his thanks for the oncology department, donating biscuits, cakes, chocolate, magazines and a bag of personal protective equipment (PPE).

His grandad, Barry Couchman, 71, has mantel cell lymphoma had been receiving treated with maintenance chemotherapy, small doses of chemotherapy every eight weeks to keep the disease at bay.

With the coronavirus pandemic, his treatment has been put on hold and he has been told not to leave his house for 12 weeks, having been identified as having a low immune system.

Harry Johnson, who is 11 today, wanted to thanks Queen's Hospital staff for looking after his grandad. Picture: Lynzi Couchman Harry Johnson, who is 11 today, wanted to thanks Queen's Hospital staff for looking after his grandad. Picture: Lynzi Couchman

“Harry has been helping me drop off shopping on door step which has been very upsetting. But safety must come first. The NHS have been absolutely amazing and I cant thank them enough. He said he wanted to do something to say thank you,” said Harry’s mother Lynzi Couchman.

“He said he is so proud of how his pops is coping with his condition and nana is always there for him. And he loves them both so very much.

“I can honestly say they [Queen’s Hospital oncology department] have been amazing. So supportive and helpful. We can’t thank them enough for all they are doing.”

Grandad, Barry, worked as a chemical treatment supervisor for Thames Water for 40 years, and had a hard-wearing face shield which has been given to Harry to donate, along with the other PPE and treats.