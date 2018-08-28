Search

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 February 2019

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

The famous stags and does that are well known to anyone living in Harold Hill were featured on BBC Winterwatch’s final episode of the season, last week.

Airing for the first time on Friday (February 1) night, the show highlighted the wonderful urban deer, that so many residents already know about.

The BBC show spoke to a number of residents who spoke of their wonder when they first saw the animals, and also voiced their concerns about the deer crossing the road late at night.

The deer come from Dagnam Park (The Manor) which is just across the road from the estate in Harold Hill, and have been in the area for more than 1,000 years.

One resident said: “I’ve seen people pull up, stop and feed them.

“I haven’t personally, I just think let them get on with life naturally, let them find their own grazing areas.”

Footage shows the deer roaming around the estate late at night, crossing the road and jumping between houses.

One resident describes the does behaviour as “skittish” on a night time, but photographers also caught the gentle side of some of young bucks, with some of the residents feeding them carrots and families out with their children teaching them about nature and how to treat animals.

Speaking on the show, host Michaela Strachan said: “If I was a local I would absolutely love that, what a great encounter to have” and Chris Packham said: “It’s so fantastic, just seeing people feeding them right outside their house, amazing.”

To watch the full episode go to the BBC Iplayer website.

