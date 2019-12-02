Harold Hill woman raises £1,500 after swimming 18km for Alzheimer's Research

Julia Peat from Harold Hill swam 18km for Alzheimer's Research. Picture: BHRUT Archant

A hospital worker took on a swim challenge after her 49-year-old sister was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Alzheimer's.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julia Peat, a medical laboratory assistant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, raised £1,500 after she swam 18km over seven weeks.

In her longest swim, the 56-year-old clocked up to 48 lengths.

Julia's sister, Helen Yule-Black was diagnosed at the age of 49 with Picks disease, a rare and aggressive form of dementia.

Julia, from Grange Road, said: "We're very close and used to go swimming together every week.

You may also want to watch:

"She's the swimmer in the family, she used to swim for Essex.

"I miss her now when I go swimming, as I can't take her anymore, so I thought this was something I could do for her.

"The challenge also gave me something to aim for."

Julia completed most of the distance at the pool at Central Park Leisure Centre in Gooshays Drive, Harold Hill, she also did some in the pool at the Olympic Park.

Julia added: "I was chuffed to raise so much money, especially when I found out I was eighth on the leaderboard of 933 people taking part in the challenge across the country.

"Everyone has been really supportive, including all my colleagues. And while Helen doesn't really communicate anymore, her husband and daughter are really proud of what I'm doing."