Harold Hill business owner creates handmade notebooks to raise funds and awareness for MS Trust

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 April 2019

Becky Walsh from Harold Hill is hoping to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis during MS Awarenss Week. Picture: Jamie Walsh

Becky Walsh from Harold Hill is hoping to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis during MS Awarenss Week. Picture: Jamie Walsh

Archant

A woman from Harold Hill with multiple sclerosis (MS) is creating signature notebooks out of recycled material to raise awareness about what it’s like to live with the disease.

Becky Walsh from Harold Hill is selling handmade notebooks with anecdotes sharing her experience of what it's like to live with multiple sclerosis. Picture: Jamie WalshBecky Walsh from Harold Hill is selling handmade notebooks with anecdotes sharing her experience of what it's like to live with multiple sclerosis. Picture: Jamie Walsh

Becky Walsh, 39, runs a stationery business from her home in Tavistock Close.

She was diagnosed with MS in 2009, a year after temporarily losing her sight in one eye.

MS is a disease which affects the nervous system, and an estimated 110,000 people in the UK have the condition.

Becky said: “This is really important to me.

Becky Walsh from Harold Hill is selling handmade notebooks with anecdotes sharing her experience of what it's like to live with multiple sclerosis. Picture: Jamie WalshBecky Walsh from Harold Hill is selling handmade notebooks with anecdotes sharing her experience of what it's like to live with multiple sclerosis. Picture: Jamie Walsh

“When I was diagnosed, I'd had heard of MS but I didn't actually know what it was.

“I was adamant not to Google it, so I turned to the MS Trust.

“They provided me with free leaflets and a newsletter which gave me the help and support I needed, and still need today.”

Ten years later, and during MS Awareness Week (April 22 - 29), Becky has decided to use her stationery skills to raise awareness about the condition.

Becky Walsh, from Harold Hill is using her craft skills to create handmade notebooks to raise awareness for MS. Picture: Jamie WalshBecky Walsh, from Harold Hill is using her craft skills to create handmade notebooks to raise awareness for MS. Picture: Jamie Walsh

She is creating brightly coloured notebooks out of recycled books.

Each notebook contains a different anecdote from Becky's 10- year experience with MS.

“I was given a large number of old books which were going to be thrown away, and I thought their covers would make beautiful notebooks,” said Becky.

“I wanted to give something back, so I contacted the MS Trust to see if they would support my fundraising idea.

Becky Walsh from Harold Hill is hoping to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis during MS Awarenss Week. Picture: Jamie WalshBecky Walsh from Harold Hill is hoping to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis during MS Awarenss Week. Picture: Jamie Walsh

“I can't run a marathon, or do a sponsored silence (I talk too much) but I know how to make a notebook.”

Becky added: “I want to raise awareness of MS because some people are afraid to ask what MS is, what it does, can it be cured or they make the wrong assumptions about you and the disease.

“People tell me how positive I am about having MS, so I just wanted to help reassure people and break some of those boundaries.”

The notebooks cost £10 with £5 of the sale of each notebook being donated to the MS Trust.

To buy one of Becky's notebooks visit retrofromscratch.co.uk.

