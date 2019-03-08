Harold Hill business owner creates handmade notebooks to raise funds and awareness for MS Trust
PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 April 2019
Archant
A woman from Harold Hill with multiple sclerosis (MS) is creating signature notebooks out of recycled material to raise awareness about what it’s like to live with the disease.
Becky Walsh, 39, runs a stationery business from her home in Tavistock Close.
She was diagnosed with MS in 2009, a year after temporarily losing her sight in one eye.
MS is a disease which affects the nervous system, and an estimated 110,000 people in the UK have the condition.
Becky said: “This is really important to me.
“When I was diagnosed, I'd had heard of MS but I didn't actually know what it was.
“I was adamant not to Google it, so I turned to the MS Trust.
“They provided me with free leaflets and a newsletter which gave me the help and support I needed, and still need today.”
Ten years later, and during MS Awareness Week (April 22 - 29), Becky has decided to use her stationery skills to raise awareness about the condition.
She is creating brightly coloured notebooks out of recycled books.
Each notebook contains a different anecdote from Becky's 10- year experience with MS.
“I was given a large number of old books which were going to be thrown away, and I thought their covers would make beautiful notebooks,” said Becky.
“I wanted to give something back, so I contacted the MS Trust to see if they would support my fundraising idea.
“I can't run a marathon, or do a sponsored silence (I talk too much) but I know how to make a notebook.”
Becky added: “I want to raise awareness of MS because some people are afraid to ask what MS is, what it does, can it be cured or they make the wrong assumptions about you and the disease.
“People tell me how positive I am about having MS, so I just wanted to help reassure people and break some of those boundaries.”
The notebooks cost £10 with £5 of the sale of each notebook being donated to the MS Trust.
To buy one of Becky's notebooks visit retrofromscratch.co.uk.