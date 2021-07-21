News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'I wanted to give back': Harold Hill cancer survivor raises £2,500

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:44 PM July 21, 2021   
Catherine Clayton

Catherine Clayton (third from right) raised almost £2,500 for charity - Credit: Catherine Clayton / Clare Green

A Harold Hill cancer survivor has raised almost £2,500 for a breast cancer charity.

Catherine Clayton was diagnosed with the illness at the end of last year, when she went for a postponed routine mammogram.

After undergoing an operation and radiotherapy, Catherine decided to hold a fundraiser on Saturday (July 17) for charity Breast Cancer Now.

Catherine Clayton / Clare Green

Around 60 guests spread across two gardens - Credit: Catherine Clayton / Clare Green

Catherine told the Recorder: "I was lucky they found my cancer early, and I’m truly thankful.

"Especially in Covid times, I wanted to give something back.

"I thought we'd raise about £500, I really didn't expect this."

Catherine Clayton / Clare Green

The party's theme was pink - Credit: Catherine Clayton / Clare Green

She added: "The weather was glorious.

"And I'm so grateful to my neighbour for letting me use her garden.

"I also want to thank all my friends and family, and all the local businesses who donated to the raffle."

raffle

Local businesses donated to a raffle - Credit: Catherine Clayton / Clare Green

These included VIP HQ, Bon Avenue Balloons, Shismeze, Lefke, Vertigo Lounge, Heavenly Beauty salon, Brewery Flowers, Cocoas Salon Hornchurch, Mrs T's Sandwich Café  and Boobybomb Brentwood.

Just Us

Singers Just Us entertained the guests - Credit: Catherine Clayton / Clare Green

Guests also enjoyed music from singing trio Just Us and DJ and singer Grammar Trishy.

