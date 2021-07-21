'I wanted to give back': Harold Hill cancer survivor raises £2,500
A Harold Hill cancer survivor has raised almost £2,500 for a breast cancer charity.
Catherine Clayton was diagnosed with the illness at the end of last year, when she went for a postponed routine mammogram.
After undergoing an operation and radiotherapy, Catherine decided to hold a fundraiser on Saturday (July 17) for charity Breast Cancer Now.
Catherine told the Recorder: "I was lucky they found my cancer early, and I’m truly thankful.
"Especially in Covid times, I wanted to give something back.
"I thought we'd raise about £500, I really didn't expect this."
She added: "The weather was glorious.
"And I'm so grateful to my neighbour for letting me use her garden.
"I also want to thank all my friends and family, and all the local businesses who donated to the raffle."
These included VIP HQ, Bon Avenue Balloons, Shismeze, Lefke, Vertigo Lounge, Heavenly Beauty salon, Brewery Flowers, Cocoas Salon Hornchurch, Mrs T's Sandwich Café and Boobybomb Brentwood.
Guests also enjoyed music from singing trio Just Us and DJ and singer Grammar Trishy.