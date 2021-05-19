Harold Hill woman overcomes adversity to launch catering company

Published: 3:32 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 3:35 PM May 19, 2021

Laura Welch from Harold Hill has set up a new catering company - Credit: Laura Welch

A Harold Wood woman has spoken out about overcoming personal challenges to open a new catering company.

Laura Welch launched D’amore Catering after struggling with poor mental health and weight problems; last August she tried to take her own life, ending up in intensive care at Queen’s Hospital for four days.

She said making food for people to enjoy gave her a purpose and turned her life around.

Laura told this paper: “I suddenly realised for the first time that I’m here for a reason.

“Making food became my therapy.

“I was happiest in the kitchen, so if I wasn’t feeling right I would get up and make something special.”

Laura Welch lives with husband Lee in Harold Hill - Credit: Laura Welch

Last year the 39-year-old, who currently works at Tesco, was finally diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD), 20 years after being misdiagnosed with depression and anxiety.

“The diagnosis changed my life,” she explained.

“I’m now proud of my recovery story.

“I think so many people didn’t realise they had mental health problems until this past year- the isolation, fear of something they couldn’t see.

“I’ve always been proud to say I’m unwell - there shouldn’t be a stigma around mental illness anymore.”

Laura, who lives in Harold Hill with husband Lee Welch, said she was grateful to the NHS staff who saved her life.

“I still to this day thank any medical professionals for what they have done, and for the personal risks they have taken during this pandemic,” she said.

The caterer has also lost 12 stone, after having weight-loss surgery six years ago, taking her from 24 to 12 stone.

Laura lost 12 stone after having weight-loss surgery six years ago - Credit: Laura Welch

“I love my food but can only eat a tiny bit, like a toddler,” she joked.

“I call myself an ‘ironic foodie.’

“For me, cooking is what I love and I think doing what I love will further help my mental health.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m cooking dinner for my husband or catering for a party, the same amount of love goes into it.”

D’amore’s speciality is GroNuts - grown-up donuts - and the company offer bespoke catering services across London and the home counties.

Laura's GroNuts- grown-up donuts - Credit: Laura Welch/ D’amore Catering

Find out more at damorecatering.com