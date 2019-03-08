Take a Knife Save a Life: Anti-knife crime volunteers host soul night to raise funds

Take a Knife Save a Life is hosting a Soul Event to raise funds for equipment. Picture: April Roach Archant

An anti-knife crime campaign started by Harold Hill residents is hosting a Soul night to raise funds for its community services.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) group started in Harold Hill earlier this year in response to increases in knife crime incidents the borough.

Volunteers patrol the streets of Havering with the aim of connecting with young people and providing an opportunity for people to anonymously dispose weapons.

TAKSAL is hosting a Soul Event at Pandora's Wine Bar on Sunday, May 26 from 12 noon until 2am to raise funds to cover the costs of uniform for its ever expanding patrols.

You may also want to watch:

Guests are invited to enjoy music from 10 different DJs, singers and food fromt he Caribbean.

Stacey Hayes, co-founder of the charity, said: "I'm hosting the night to raise awareness of the charity that needs help to continue to provide the services we are offering.

"The community has been fantastic in supporting us but we need to raise money for new equipment and more volunteers."

Actor and comedian Ricky Grover, who featured in EastEnders, will be doing the auction and raffle at the event.

Another EastEnders actor, Daniella Westbrook, will also be attending to the event to show her support for TAKSAL.

Contact 07935 734 973 for more information.