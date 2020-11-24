Harold Hill woman sets up virtual Christmas fayre to support charity and businesses

Coryn Maile has organised the Harold Hill Virtual Christmas Fayre. Picture: Coryn Maile Coryn Maile

A Harold Hill woman is aiming to fundraise for charity and help businesses by organising a virtual Christmas fayre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coryn Maile has set up the event, running until Christmas Eve, which includes online stalls and games.

There will also be advertising opportunities for businesses who donate a small fee to charity with money going to Havering Mind, which supports people with mental health difficulties.

You may also want to watch:

Coryn said: “The aim of the event is to support local businesses that have had a particularly tough year, as well as raise some much needed funds for charity.

“Mental health charities have such an important role to play in society, especially given the current situation, so to support them in even a small way is incredibly beneficial to them.”

There are now more than 50 stalls and the Facebook group has grown to nearly 900 members.

To visit the page, search Harold Hill Virtual Christmas Fayre on Facebook or donate to the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/HaroldHillVCF.