Harold Hill's trampoline park Jump Evolution to hold special party in aid of Saint Francis Hospice

Jump Evolution are going to be doing charity work to support the St Francis Hospice.

A trampoline park has gone above and beyond to support its community and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Jump Evolution are going to be doing charity work to support the St Francis Hospice.

To celebrate its third birthday, Jump Evolution, Spilsby Road, Harold Hill, will be holding an evening like no other, in the shape of Jump Party on Sunday, May 26.

But this special event not only marks the park's anniversary, it is being held to raise much needed funds for Saint Francis Hospice, Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower.

Jump Evolution will be donating the use of the park free of charge, as well as supplying food, drink and holding a raffle for the hospice community.

Whether you're a member of staff, a family whose been affected by a life-limiting or terminal illness or simply wish to support a beloved cause, Jump Evolution is welcoming all to attend the evening.

Jump Evolution are going to be doing charity work to support the St Francis Hospice.

There is no entrance fee but the park is suggesting a £5 donation in order to raise money for the beloved charity.

Managing director Russell Tiller said: "We are incredibly proud of the hard work all the staff and nurses at St Francis Hospice do caring for end of life patients, it's our small way of thanking them.

"We wanted to give something back to our much-valued community and offer our park, including food and drink to those that has benefited from amazing care received from the hospice.

"It's our way of giving back to the community.

"Myself and my directors have all been affected by cancer in one way or another so supporting the hospice felt like the right thing to do."

The hospice, which has been up and running for 35 years, supports people in the community with life limiting conditions, providing palliative and end of life care to thousands each year.

Around £21,000 is needed every day in order to give its specialist care to patients.

To do their bit for the charity, over the years Jump Evolution has had the hospice's mascot Frankie the lion at the park to collect donations and also ran a small fundraiser last year which raised around £1,000 - the park's Jump Party at the end of the month will be its biggest yet.

Co-operate fundraiser from the charity Lisa Denison said: "The support we've had from staff at Jump Evolution since they opened has been amazing, right from the start they have come up with ideas on how to raise money and were eager to get involved.

"What people sometimes forget is that we look after young people as well, helping bereaved children who may have lost a family member so it's great to have that connection with somewhere as family friendly as Jump Evolution."

As well as giving ongoing support to Saint Francis Hospice, the trampoline park holds fun support sessions for children with additional needs and their families which involve no music as well as quiet and sensory rooms.

Russell said: "I enjoy being able to give back to the community wherever possible, instead of just being a business that just focuses on making money - we are part of the community and want to help.

"I think especially since Jodie [Chesney] was tragically killed earlier in the year, it has shown how important being part of a strong community is and how it can help everyone through difficult times."

Corporate partnership manager Tom Murtagh added: "We are incredibly grateful to Jump Evolution for supporting us with this event.

"The park are big supporters of ours and are keen for anyone in the community who has been supported by the hospice to come along for a jump."

The Jump Party will be held at the trampoline park from 7-9pm on Sunday, May 26.

Jump Evolution is asking for a small donation on the day, with all proceeds on the night going straight to Saint Francis Hospice.

To book your place, visit here