Black History Month: Harold Hill students produce artwork celebrating cultural identity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 October 2020

Drapers' Academy student Amanda Ezeani was awarded first place for her Heritage portrait. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Students at a Harold Hill secondary school have created pieces of art to mark Black History Month.

Drapers' Academy student Nadia Fonari with her artwork. Picture: Drapers' AcademyDrapers' Academy student Nadia Fonari with her artwork. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Youngsters at Drapers’ Academy, in Settle Road, exhibited work celebrating their cultural identity.

The students had been taught about the work of artists Khadija Saye, who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, and Njideka Akunyili Crosby.

Year 11’s Amanda Ezeani was awarded first place for her portrait called Heritage showing traditional Nigerian wear from her mother’s Benin Edo tribe and her father’s tribe the Igbo.

Drapers' Academy student Ina Monteiro Barry with her piece of art. Picture: Drapers' AcademyDrapers' Academy student Ina Monteiro Barry with her piece of art. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Second place went to Nadia Fonari, in year 11, for Priroda, a piece symbolising Russian farm life and third place was awarded to Ina Monteiro Barry, of year 9, for her work From the Roots representing the countries that have taken their place in her culture.

Vice principal Julie Richardson said: “I’m in awe of the standard of work that all of the entrants have produced. The pieces are on display for the duration of Black History Month and have opened up conversations amongst pupils about their identity.”

