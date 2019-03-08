Harold Hill scouting group cleans up woods with evening litter pick

Scouts aged from three to 14 took part in the litter pick in Harold Hill. Picture: Julie Hurrell Archant

A young scouting group took to the woods in Harold Hill to clean up their area and make it a nicer environment for the wildlife.

The 1st Harold Hill beavers, cubs and scouts took part in a community litter pick in the woods in Leamington road on Monday, June 3.

Scout Solomon Mason said: "It's nice to clean up the woods and make it a nicer environment for the animals."

With bags loaned by Havering Council, the scouts, aged between six and 14, managed to fill 32 bags of litter.

Steve Hewitt, group scout leader, added: "It was a great evening and I personally want to thank all of the children and parents for turning up and keeping our community litter free."

The 1st Harold Hill scouting group meets weekly during term time to learn life skills, earn badges, go camping and make new friends.

Contact Julie Hurrell on 077354 33319 to find out more.