Harold Hill scouting group cleans up woods with evening litter pick
PUBLISHED: 10:24 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 04 June 2019
Archant
A young scouting group took to the woods in Harold Hill to clean up their area and make it a nicer environment for the wildlife.
The 1st Harold Hill beavers, cubs and scouts took part in a community litter pick in the woods in Leamington road on Monday, June 3.
Scout Solomon Mason said: "It's nice to clean up the woods and make it a nicer environment for the animals."
You may also want to watch:
With bags loaned by Havering Council, the scouts, aged between six and 14, managed to fill 32 bags of litter.
Steve Hewitt, group scout leader, added: "It was a great evening and I personally want to thank all of the children and parents for turning up and keeping our community litter free."
The 1st Harold Hill scouting group meets weekly during term time to learn life skills, earn badges, go camping and make new friends.
Contact Julie Hurrell on 077354 33319 to find out more.