Drapers' Brookside Infant School enjoys Royal tea party in Harold Hill

Pupils at Drapers' Brookside Infant School in Harold Hill enjoyed a Royal tea party. Picture: Nicholas Giles Archant

Harold Hill pupils shared what they had been learning about royalty, values and etiquette at a special Royal Tea Party in Harold Hill.

Year 1 pupils at Drapers' Brookside Infant School in Dagnam Park Drive celebrated the end of their studies on Queen Elizabeth II with a Royal Tea Party.

Parents, teachers and governors joined special guests, including Colonel Mark Bryant, the representative deputy lieutenant of Havering, in the school hall at Drapers' Brookside, which had been transformed for the Royal event.

Principal Angela Winch said: "It was such a lovely afternoon.

"It was a privilege to see our pupils sharing what they have learnt this term with their parents.

"Then to celebrate it by enjoying a special party with them is a memory they will all keep for many years to come."

The students enjoyed sandwiches, cakes and scones especially baked for the party by the GCSE Catering pupils at Brookside's sister school, Drapers' Academy.