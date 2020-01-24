Search

Advanced search

Drapers' Brookside Infant School enjoys Royal tea party in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 January 2020

Pupils at Drapers' Brookside Infant School in Harold Hill enjoyed a Royal tea party. Picture: Nicholas Giles

Pupils at Drapers' Brookside Infant School in Harold Hill enjoyed a Royal tea party. Picture: Nicholas Giles

Archant

Harold Hill pupils shared what they had been learning about royalty, values and etiquette at a special Royal Tea Party in Harold Hill.

Colonel Mark Bryant and principal Angela Winch at Drapers' Brookside Infant School's Royal tea party. Picture: Nicholas GilesColonel Mark Bryant and principal Angela Winch at Drapers' Brookside Infant School's Royal tea party. Picture: Nicholas Giles

Year 1 pupils at Drapers' Brookside Infant School in Dagnam Park Drive celebrated the end of their studies on Queen Elizabeth II with a Royal Tea Party.

Parents, teachers and governors joined special guests, including Colonel Mark Bryant, the representative deputy lieutenant of Havering, in the school hall at Drapers' Brookside, which had been transformed for the Royal event.

You may also want to watch:

Principal Angela Winch said: "It was such a lovely afternoon.

"It was a privilege to see our pupils sharing what they have learnt this term with their parents.

"Then to celebrate it by enjoying a special party with them is a memory they will all keep for many years to come."

Pupils at Drapers' Brookside Infant School in Harold Hill enjoyed a Royal tea party. Picture: Nicholas GilesPupils at Drapers' Brookside Infant School in Harold Hill enjoyed a Royal tea party. Picture: Nicholas Giles

The students enjoyed sandwiches, cakes and scones especially baked for the party by the GCSE Catering pupils at Brookside's sister school, Drapers' Academy.

Most Read

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Havering Council votes against bringing back 30 minutes of free parking

Angry protesters gathered outside the Town Hall last night, January 22, before the council debate on car parking. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Inspirational students from across Havering to receive prestigious Jack Petchey awards

Havering students nominated for Jack Petchey Awards.

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Wanted: 53-year-old man wanted for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering

Gary Tachell is wanted by police for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering. Picture: @MPSHavering

Most Read

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Havering Council votes against bringing back 30 minutes of free parking

Angry protesters gathered outside the Town Hall last night, January 22, before the council debate on car parking. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Inspirational students from across Havering to receive prestigious Jack Petchey awards

Havering students nominated for Jack Petchey Awards.

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Wanted: 53-year-old man wanted for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering

Gary Tachell is wanted by police for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering. Picture: @MPSHavering

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boss McMahon set to take helm for first league match

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Free weekend for Raiders after mixed fortunes

Romford Junior Raiders celebrate a goal against MK Thunder (pic Nikki Day)

Havering athletes given opportunity to apply for funding as part of scheme

The Havering Sporting Challenge mentoring day with Colin Jackson. Picture: Everyone Active

Drapers’ Brookside Infant School enjoys Royal tea party in Harold Hill

Pupils at Drapers' Brookside Infant School in Harold Hill enjoyed a Royal tea party. Picture: Nicholas Giles

‘The time has come to shut up shop’: Beloved Cranham hairdressers to close after 23 years

Broadway Hairdressers will close on Sunday after 23 years. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists