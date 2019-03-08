Search

Harold Hill's Forest Approach Academy receives capital funding for nursery places

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 July 2019

Forest Approach Academy has received government funding to open a new nursery. Picture: Barry Batchelor / PA

Forest Approach Academy has received government funding to open a new nursery. Picture: Barry Batchelor / PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A school in Harold Hill has received government funding to open a new nursery school.

Forest Approach Academy in Settle Road will benefit from fresh government investment in nursery school places, after having applied for the School Nurseries Capital Fund.

The £22million capital fund is designed to increase high-quality nursery places across disadvantaged area and boost social mobility, investing in children's early years.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez welcomed the announcement by children's minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Zahawi said he hoped that Forest Approach will soon be able to begin providing nursery places for the children that would most benefit from them, while the academy's application remains subject to grant conditions,

Mrs Lopez said: "One of the consistent issues raised with me by teachers is the importance of early years and the issues that can be stored up if children reach primary school unprepared for that next stage in their development.

"By obtaining more investment in our constituency at that critical early years stage, I hope we can get local children the kind of support that will help them across their entire journey through the education system."

The fund will be creating up to 1,800 school-based nursery places across the country. At the same time, a new national campaign has been launched to boost children's early literacy and communication skills, ensuring every child gets the best start in life.

This news follows a report from the Department of Education last month showing that 1,807 children in Havering are now benefiting from the government's 30 hour free child care offer, which saves working families around £5,000 per year per child.

Headteacher Mary Bickmore said: "We are committed to working with parents and children in the local area and this nursery will help us make a difference for families at a much earlier age and we are really looking forward to welcoming the local community to come and visit when the new nursery is finished."

