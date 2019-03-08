Search

Advanced search

Harold Hill primary school pupils enjoy new and improved learning facilities

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 October 2019

The Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton cut the ribbon to open the new building at Broadford Primary School. Picture: Ken Mears

The Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton cut the ribbon to open the new building at Broadford Primary School. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

A Harold Hill primary school hopes to double its intake with six new classrooms and a nursery.

Children, staff and visitors celebrate the opening of the new building at Broadford Primary School. Picture: Ken MearsChildren, staff and visitors celebrate the opening of the new building at Broadford Primary School. Picture: Ken Mears

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton officially opened Broadford Primary School's new state-of-the-art building in Farringdon Avenue.

Six new classrooms, a nursery, new sport facilities and a new outdoor area have been added to the school as part of the redevelopment.

Lois Nicholls, headteacher at Broadford, said: "The new building provides a much improved learning environment for the children of Broadford and I know how excited the teachers and children were when they moved into it.

Broadford Primary School Headteacher Mrs Nicholls holding a special assembly to open the new building. Picture: Ken MearsBroadford Primary School Headteacher Mrs Nicholls holding a special assembly to open the new building. Picture: Ken Mears

"People involved in education are increasingly aware of the link between high quality learning environments and learning."

You may also want to watch:

The demolition of the old building began in 2016 and since then staff and pupils have watched the site develop.

The new building at Broadford Primary School. Picture: Ken MearsThe new building at Broadford Primary School. Picture: Ken Mears

The new site has been named The Charlton Building after the first headteacher of the junior school, Miss Charlton.

Ms Nicholls added: "Modern facilities improve not only the school's physical environment but also its learning culture.

"But the building alone cannot add the vision and passion that guide the school's development.

"It is the interaction between our hard working, committed staff and children which will make the difference and ensure the new building supports higher levels of learning."

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Can you help Essex Police track down A127 good samaritan who helped Harold Wood woman?

The woman was left on the side of the A127 by The Halfway House before a blue BMW driver came to her aid. Picture: Google Maps

Four men arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following raids in Romford and Brentwood

Four men aged between 23 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following a raids in Romford and Brentwood. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Can you help Essex Police track down A127 good samaritan who helped Harold Wood woman?

The woman was left on the side of the A127 by The Halfway House before a blue BMW driver came to her aid. Picture: Google Maps

Four men arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following raids in Romford and Brentwood

Four men aged between 23 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following a raids in Romford and Brentwood. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders must ‘stick together’ says Cooper as they crash to a fourth consecutive defeat

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper (Pic: John Scott)

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Weekend parking in Havering Council-run car parks to be free over Christmas

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists