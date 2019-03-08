Harold Hill primary school pupils enjoy new and improved learning facilities

The Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton cut the ribbon to open the new building at Broadford Primary School.

A Harold Hill primary school hopes to double its intake with six new classrooms and a nursery.

Children, staff and visitors celebrate the opening of the new building at Broadford Primary School.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton officially opened Broadford Primary School's new state-of-the-art building in Farringdon Avenue.

Six new classrooms, a nursery, new sport facilities and a new outdoor area have been added to the school as part of the redevelopment.

Lois Nicholls, headteacher at Broadford, said: "The new building provides a much improved learning environment for the children of Broadford and I know how excited the teachers and children were when they moved into it.

Broadford Primary School Headteacher Mrs Nicholls holding a special assembly to open the new building.

"People involved in education are increasingly aware of the link between high quality learning environments and learning."

The demolition of the old building began in 2016 and since then staff and pupils have watched the site develop.

The new building at Broadford Primary School.

The new site has been named The Charlton Building after the first headteacher of the junior school, Miss Charlton.

Ms Nicholls added: "Modern facilities improve not only the school's physical environment but also its learning culture.

"But the building alone cannot add the vision and passion that guide the school's development.

"It is the interaction between our hard working, committed staff and children which will make the difference and ensure the new building supports higher levels of learning."