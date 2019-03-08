Search

Advanced search

Harold Hill primary school collaborates with Tesco on Poppy Appeal project

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 November 2019

Clover Deacon community champion, Nickiy Jones admin assistant, Julie Stannard Jay and Gloria Lewinton form the Harold Wood Branch of the Royal British Legion. Picture: Jimmy Fung

Clover Deacon community champion, Nickiy Jones admin assistant, Julie Stannard Jay and Gloria Lewinton form the Harold Wood Branch of the Royal British Legion. Picture: Jimmy Fung

Archant

A Harold Hill primary school collaborated with Gallows Corner Tesco on a project that aims to encourage shoppers to buy poppies ahead of this year's Remembrance Day.

Pupils from Drapers' Brookside Junior School in Dagnam Park Drive designed Poppy posters to sit in the front of Tesco's Dot Com trolleys.

You may also want to watch:

Clover Deacon, community champion at Gallows Corner Tesco, told the Recorder: "We have a great community connection with our local Harold Wood Branch of the Royal British Legion whose collectors come in every year to support the Poppy Appeal, and also with our local schools so getting the children to design pictures and remember those who gave there lives, has proved to be a great project.

"Myself and fellow colleague Nicky Jones also joined in and produced a painting each as well.

"All the paper given to the children was recycled from our store using old pieces of Point of Sale."

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

CCTV footage reveals Jodie Chesney killers’ world of ‘casual violence’

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, from Collier Row was captured on CCTV eating lunch in Cafe 23, Collier Row Road, days after the murder of Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill. Picture: Met Police

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

CCTV footage reveals Jodie Chesney killers’ world of ‘casual violence’

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, from Collier Row was captured on CCTV eating lunch in Cafe 23, Collier Row Road, days after the murder of Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill. Picture: Met Police

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham ratings from Burnley defeat

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Taylor blames Daggers’ poor game management for Stockport defeat

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Remembrance Day 2019: Residents parade through the streets of Harold Wood

Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets joined the Harold Wood Remembrance Day parade on Sunday, November 10. Picture: Sandra Rowse

Romford teens receive scout award for standing up to bullies

Jasper Middleton with his scout achievement award. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists