Harold Hill primary school collaborates with Tesco on Poppy Appeal project

Clover Deacon community champion, Nickiy Jones admin assistant, Julie Stannard Jay and Gloria Lewinton form the Harold Wood Branch of the Royal British Legion. Picture: Jimmy Fung Archant

A Harold Hill primary school collaborated with Gallows Corner Tesco on a project that aims to encourage shoppers to buy poppies ahead of this year's Remembrance Day.

Pupils from Drapers' Brookside Junior School in Dagnam Park Drive designed Poppy posters to sit in the front of Tesco's Dot Com trolleys.

You may also want to watch:

Clover Deacon, community champion at Gallows Corner Tesco, told the Recorder: "We have a great community connection with our local Harold Wood Branch of the Royal British Legion whose collectors come in every year to support the Poppy Appeal, and also with our local schools so getting the children to design pictures and remember those who gave there lives, has proved to be a great project.

"Myself and fellow colleague Nicky Jones also joined in and produced a painting each as well.

"All the paper given to the children was recycled from our store using old pieces of Point of Sale."