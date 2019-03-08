Harold Hill’s Gooshays Gardens under threat as Havering Council proposes to build homes on green space

A planning application has been submitted to build 64 houses on a small plot of land on Gooshays Gardens. Archant

A green open space is at risk of being concreted over as another application to build more homes has been submitted.

A proposal, made by Havering Council’s housing company Mercury Land Holdings, to destroy Gooshays Gardens, Harold Hill, in order to build 64 houses and car parking on the site, has been made.

Resident Peggy Robbshaw, who has lived in Gooshays Gardens for 68 years, said: “This proposal will have a detrimental effect on not only mine but the housing environment overall and for resident and general public use of amenity space.

“For me, and other members of this very cohesive community, this green represents the original vision for the estate: a community that can live together in quality housing that is characterised by areas of green space and provision of pockets of amenity greens within the community.

“Not, a conglomeration of properties that will completely overshadow our existing homes and provide no green space relief for the community.”

Jennifer Blatchford, 19, has petitioned against the application and has so far gained around 100 signatures.

She added: “It will also help to destroy the character of Harold Hill, giving an overbearing feel as the development planned is huge, with up to 200 hundred people being packed onto a small area of grass.”

This is the latest application submitted by the local authority after proposing to knock down the Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course in Upminster to make way for 48 new homes.

Councillor Tele Lawal: “It’s all about strategic development coupled with sound infrastructure, hence why I do not oppose all regeneration in Harold Hill.

“The geographical area of Gooshays Gardens is congested and experiencing issues, which are impacting residents’ quality of life. “Therefore, the proposal of 64 ‘affordable’ units is thoughtless and not for the betterment of the community.

“If Havering Council liaised with councillors on matters like this, we would advise them how to effectively meet the housing demand and ‘keep Havering special’.”

A public meeting led by councillors in the area will be held on Friday, March 29, from 7pm at the Harold Hill Community Centre, Gooshays Drive, Harold Hill, to discuss the proposal.

