Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Hill’s Gooshays Gardens under threat as Havering Council proposes to build homes on green space

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 March 2019

A planning application has been submitted to build 64 houses on a small plot of land on Gooshays Gardens.

A planning application has been submitted to build 64 houses on a small plot of land on Gooshays Gardens.

Archant

A green open space is at risk of being concreted over as another application to build more homes has been submitted.

A proposal, made by Havering Council’s housing company Mercury Land Holdings, to destroy Gooshays Gardens, Harold Hill, in order to build 64 houses and car parking on the site, has been made.

Resident Peggy Robbshaw, who has lived in Gooshays Gardens for 68 years, said: “This proposal will have a detrimental effect on not only mine but the housing environment overall and for resident and general public use of amenity space.

“For me, and other members of this very cohesive community, this green represents the original vision for the estate: a community that can live together in quality housing that is characterised by areas of green space and provision of pockets of amenity greens within the community.

“Not, a conglomeration of properties that will completely overshadow our existing homes and provide no green space relief for the community.”

Jennifer Blatchford, 19, has petitioned against the application and has so far gained around 100 signatures.

She added: “It will also help to destroy the character of Harold Hill, giving an overbearing feel as the development planned is huge, with up to 200 hundred people being packed onto a small area of grass.”

This is the latest application submitted by the local authority after proposing to knock down the Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course in Upminster to make way for 48 new homes.

Councillor Tele Lawal: “It’s all about strategic development coupled with sound infrastructure, hence why I do not oppose all regeneration in Harold Hill.

“The geographical area of Gooshays Gardens is congested and experiencing issues, which are impacting residents’ quality of life. “Therefore, the proposal of 64 ‘affordable’ units is thoughtless and not for the betterment of the community.

“If Havering Council liaised with councillors on matters like this, we would advise them how to effectively meet the housing demand and ‘keep Havering special’.”

A public meeting led by councillors in the area will be held on Friday, March 29, from 7pm at the Harold Hill Community Centre, Gooshays Drive, Harold Hill, to discuss the proposal.

To read through the planning application, visit here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford racer Luff makes senior debut

Matt Luff with his racing car (Pic: Lynn Luff)

Harold Wood Running Club’s Mann continues half-marathon mission

Lynsey Mann, Donna Ball and Tracey Titley of Harold Wood Running Club at the London Landmarks half marathon (pic: HWRC)

Urchins boss Stimson felt Stortford’s defensive efforts denied his side

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Leopards wrap up league campaign against Solent Kestrels

Essex Leopards Lee Hodges in action against Thames Valley Cavaliers (Pic: Paul Phillips)

Athletics: Havering youngsters impress on Essex duty

Havering's under-13 girls (pic Jerry Canty)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists