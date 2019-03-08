Community leaders gather in Harold Hill to form joined-up approach to tackling violent crime

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez hosted a roundtable discussion on youth violence in Harold Hill. Archant

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez hosted a youth violence meeting for community representatives to share their thoughts on the best way to tackle violent crime in Havering.

Teachers, parents and police officers gathered to discuss youth violence in Havering.

Councillors, teachers, parents and police officers gathered at a meeting in St George's church in Chippenham Road, Harold Hill on Friday June 14 to discuss youth violence in the borough.

The new BCU police commander Stephen Clayman, set out his previous experience in Trident and community policing and the work of the borough police in tackling the county lines drug trade.

Neighbourhoods inspector Lisa Butterfield, also shared the work of her ward teams in protecting residents against violent crime.

Ms Lopez said: "Preventing and tackling violent crime is a top priority for all of us in the borough, but we will be most effective if we act as a team.

"While Havering still has comparatively low rates of violent crime, this makes incidents like the senseless murder of Jodie Chesney all the more shocking.

"I have been approached by local people wanting to get involved in the effort to keep our borough safe and it has been clear to me that while there is huge willingness among all parties, we could all be working together more effectively - whether that is through data sharing, increased support to at-risk youngsters or improved dialogue with isolated parents."

Parenting support for those youngsters most at-risk of gang involvement formed a key part of the roundtable.

Harold Hill mum, Peguy Kato, shared her experiences of losing her son Champion, to knife crime and talked of the charity she will soon be launching in his name, while Bolaji Olagunju set out the services available to parents and teenagers from her Hornchurch charity, You and Me Counselling.

Ms Lopez has been working with the Home Office ministers, Nick Hurd and Vicky Atkins, who are leading government work to crack down on serious violence.

"Policing, deterrence and punishment will always form a key part of tackling violence, and I have successfully made the case to government for extra resource and increased use of stop and search," said the Hornchurch and Upminster MP.

"But police officers cannot do everything, and in involving all parts of the community in the public health approach to violent crime, we stand a better chance of preventing tragedies in the first place.

"I thank everyone who participated and am excited to see that those who attended the meeting are already connecting with one another independently to see where their work crosses over."