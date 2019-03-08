Search

Advanced search

Harold Hill residents plan music festival to encourage young people away from knife crime

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 September 2019

Residents have organised The Harold Hill Festival in Central Park. Picture: Alex Vella / Steve Poston

Residents have organised The Harold Hill Festival in Central Park. Picture: Alex Vella / Steve Poston

Archant

A group of Harold Hill residents hoping to "bring the community together" have organised a festival for young people in the borough to take place tomorrow (Saturday, September 7).

Following the tragic death of Jodie Chesney, a 17-year-old Scout leader who was stabbed to death in Amy's Park in St Neots Road on March 1, a group of residents have organised a festival to encourage young people away from knife crime.

The Harold Hill Festival is set to take place in Central Park, Gooshays Drive with a range of stalls and musical acts on September 7.

Justin Vella, along with his wife Alexandra Vella, Councillor Jan Sargent, Councillor Paul McGeary and Martin Kenyon are dedicated to providing activities for young people in Harold Hill.

"I had the idea to organise a music festival to raise funds for youth projects," said Justin.

"A recording studio is one of the aspects we would like to develop as we see a lot of teenagers freestyling these days so we thought not get them in the studio and showing them what they can do.

"We want young people to know that we're a community - so be part of it and don't segregate yourself."

As soon as the event was launched on Facebook, Justin said it "exploded".

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone wants to be a part of it," said the father-of-four.

"I knew people in the community would get behind it but the amount of people who want stalls - it's amazing. It's just fantastic."

Cllr Sargent from the Independent Residents' Group added that the parks events manager and logistics team at Havering Council were supporting the project.

She said: "Because the Christmas lights switch on was such a success, we're also hoping to incorporate similar stalls including, crafts and charity stalls.

"I think because of the recent horrific events with the death of Jodie Chesney, there's been a heightened awareness of the need to engage with young people.

"We want [the festival] to be a really happy and positive event that will allow us to raise funds at the same time."

Speaking about the idea of a festival, Justin said: "Music brings people together.

"It's a great way to bring lots of people together in one place to raise money for these kids."

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 7, Centreforce Radio, a DAB+ station in Waltham Abbey, will be supporting the event with a host of Centreforce DJs playing house music and old skool classics.

DJs will include Ritchie Eames, Carly Denham, Scott Rhyder, Silver and Milka, Bubbler, Joey G, Acid Brothers, Steve ESP, Tre and Wattsie.

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman taken to hospital after Emerson Park car crash flips car onto roof

Police officers responding to a car crash that left a vehicle on its roof in Herbert Road, Emerson Park. Picture: @MPSEmersonPark

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman taken to hospital after Emerson Park car crash flips car onto roof

Police officers responding to a car crash that left a vehicle on its roof in Herbert Road, Emerson Park. Picture: @MPSEmersonPark

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Young Raiders look to pass early Oxford tests on return to ice as new season begins

Raiders coach Ben Pitchley looks on (pic Nicola Day)

Cycling: Archibald and Barker set for Six Day London

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald (left), with Eleanor Dickinson and Laura Kenny after winning the women's team pursuit final at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup at Lee Valley VeloPark (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Romford boss eager to show young squad the importance of the FA Cup

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC points out directions during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Cricket: Hornchurch can have say in last-day title fight

Hornchurch players look on during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Cricket: Essex set for annnual benefit match at Upminster

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex during the 2018 benefit match against Upminster at Upminster Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists