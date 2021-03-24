Harold Hill shoppers and shopkeepers speak out after business closures

Exclusive

Published: 10:34 PM March 24, 2021

Harold Hill shop owners and shoppers are worried about the growing number of stores closing in the area. - Credit: Sally Patterson

Harold Hill shoppers have expressed concern over the growing number of stores closing down on its high streets.

This comes as Farnham Road’s Band of Gold jewellers announced it would not reopen after the most recent lockdown following a spate of closures.

Last year, shop closures across the UK hit record levels, according to research by the Local Data Company and PwC UK, with over twice as many net store closures in the first half of 2020 than the previous year.

Paul Lindblad, who has used Hilldene Shopping Centre for over 40 years, said: “I don’t suppose Covid has helped, but nevertheless I still think these shops would have closed anyway.

“Everybody shops online now.”

Friend David Catlin added: “Not everybody has a laptop though, and my daughter has to do my online shopping for me.”

The men were also concerned that Hampton Hill’s changing demographics meant long-standing shops were going out of business, as residents’ needs and interests changed.

Iceland worker Rita Davis agreed the area was very different to when she’d first started working there ten years ago.

She said: “It used to be bustling here, but people can’t keep up with the rent.

“The council is just greedy, and I’m sure they think we’re all rich, but we’re not.”

Supermarket worker Rita has worked on the high street for over 10 years and thinks something must be done to keep local shops open. - Credit: Sally Patterson

Convenience store owner Mr Patel, who preferred to go by his surname, added he thought Havering Council’s plan was to rebuild the whole area, which is why they weren’t helping to keep shops open and bringing new stores in to replace closed premises.

He said: “Two years ago we were booming, but not anymore, and customers are going elsewhere.”

Newsagents owner Mr Patel said since NatWest bank closed, he has had fewer customers coming into the shop. - Credit: Sally Patterson

Havering Council received criticism last month over its decision to remove public toilets from Harold Hill, along with six other areas in the borough.

Around the corner on The Arcade, cafe owner Ismail Soyler also put the closures down to lack of support from Havering Council.

He claimed his father Mustafa spent £40,000 on renovating the cafe ten years ago, but the pair now fear the business will not survive if low footfall continues.

“It’s very bad for us, now it’s only us left and we only get about 10 or 11 customers over the whole day now,” Ismail explained.

The family-run cafe is now one of the only shops open on The Arcade, after the florist and phone shop closed their doors. - Credit: Sally Patterson

Loyal customer Christine Blackburn, who visits the cafe most days, added: “These are really lovely people, they’re welcoming and look after me well.

“It would be horrible if it closed, because it’s the only bit of life we’ve got left, and the only place where I can talk to people.”

Christine, who has a lung condition causing breathing difficulties, said she struggles to get the bus into Romford to get her eyes tested.

Shopper Christine uses a mobility scooter and finds it difficult to go into Romford for daily tasks. - Credit: Sally Patterson

She also worried that rising parking costs push people to shop at larger supermarkets with free parking instead of smaller shops.

Parking costs outside the Hilldene Shopping Centre have been contentious for many years, with a 2018 petition calling to abolish parking charges receiving over 1,500 signatures.

Queuing outside the post office with their two young children, Ashleigh and Ben Quilter stressed the convenience of Harold Hill’s high street.

Ashleigh said: “Having a young family, it’s just handy to be able to walk to the shops, rather than getting in the car.

Mum of two toddlers Ashleigh Quilter said people need to use their local high street rather than shop online. - Credit: Sally Patterson

Down the road, fellow mum Stella Brown agreed, and said she felt safe sending her 17-year-old daughter to the local greengrocer by herself.

She added: “Not all of us can get to the supermarket, and especially for us single mothers, it’s very quick and easy.

“Unlike a really big shop, there’s also that personal touch and we can request things here and they’ll get it.

“Us Afro-Caribbeans need certain types of fruit and vegetables, like plantain for our cooking.”

The National Lottery funding officer was concerned that higher business rates would force the greengrocer to increase prices.

“It’s a vicious cycle, and it would displace a lot of people living in certain areas,” she explained.

Estate agents Hilbery Chaplin estimate a retail unit on 19 Farnham Road, which used to house clothes shop Maggies, has a business rate value of £18,750.

Business rates are set by central government’s Valuation Office Agency and based on a property’s rateable value.

Havering Council were approached for comment.