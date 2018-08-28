Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Harold Hill resident founded charity to support young people diagnosed with brain cancer

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 17 January 2019

Samantha Schaad set up the charity Tommy Meagers' Warriors after her cousin's son was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 25. Samantha on the right with daughter Victoria Schaad-Cole

Samantha Schaad set up the charity Tommy Meagers' Warriors after her cousin's son was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 25. Samantha on the right with daughter Victoria Schaad-Cole

Archant

A Harold Hill woman has started a charity that aims to tackle the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40.

The Tommy Meagers' Warriors charity ball in 2018. They will be holding another one this February in Billericay.The Tommy Meagers' Warriors charity ball in 2018. They will be holding another one this February in Billericay.

Samantha Schaad, 53, of Lancing Road, began fundraising for brain cancer victims after a relative was diagnosed with the disease at the age 25.

Five years later Samantha decided to set up her own charity and named it Tommy Meagers’ Warriors (TMW) after her relative.

She told the Recorder: “My cousin’s son was diagnosed with a grade three brain tumour. He was given a very poor prognosis and very little support.

“The Brain Tumour Charity is great because they use a lot of the money they’re given to do more research into brain cancer. However, [Tommy] wanted to do things like freeze his sperm, which would cost him a lot of money.

“I thought if I started a charity, we might be able to help people with these costs.”

In August 2017 TMW became an approved charity. The organisation offers emotional support, practical help and social activities to anyone with a brain tumour and to their family, friends and carers.

It aims to raise awareness and grant wishes for warriors with brain tumours.

Samantha believes that people aren’t as aware of the number of people of being diagnosed with brain tumours. “If you look at the statistics, it’s the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40, according to the Brain Tumour Charity,” she said.

“Recently my daughter told me that her friend who is 22 had an epileptic fit and after tests, doctors discovered that she had a grade four cancer.

“It’s very common amongst young people.”

Samantha said that Tommy has been doing well since his diagnosis. He recently celebrated his 30th birthday and has had two children despite his illness.

People can get involved with TMW by either donating funds or taking part in their events, such as their big charity ball at Stockbrock Manner in Billericay in February.

V)isit facebook.com/TMWCharity.

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers sign fans favourite Wilkinson from Gillingham

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Raiders defenceman Connolly disappointed with Bees defeat

Raiders defenceman John Connolly in action against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Moreland insists there is no extra pressure on Barking ahead of Old Cooperians clash

Samuel John carries the ball forward for Barking against Epping Upper Clapton (pic: Martin Dutt)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists