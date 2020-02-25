Search

Harold Hill radio DJ to climb Ben Nevis in memory of partner killed in A127 crash

PUBLISHED: 17:01 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 25 February 2020

Colin Chapman, a Guinness world-record-holding fire breather will be remembered for being

Colin Chapman, a Guinness world-record-holding fire breather will be remembered for being "the life and soul of the party". Picture: Charlotte Rose

Charlotte Rose

A Harold Wood radio DJ who tragically lost her partner in a motorbike accident is climbing Ben Nevis for to raise money for London's Air Ambulance.

Charlotte and Colin enjoyed many holidays abroad, and Charlotte hopes to retrace each one. Picture: Charlotte RoseCharlotte and Colin enjoyed many holidays abroad, and Charlotte hopes to retrace each one. Picture: Charlotte Rose

A Harold Wood radio DJ who tragically lost her partner in a motorbike accident is climbing Ben Nevis for to raise money for London's Air Ambulance. In July last year, Charlotte Rose lost her husband Colin Chapman in a fatal collision with a car on the A127 near Upminster.

Colin was a Guinness world record-holding fire breather who loved setting goals.

He had a bucket list of 12 things to do before the age of 50, six of which he completed, including winning a boxing match and climbing Mount Snowdon.

On April 19, 39-year-old Charlotte will be climbing Ben Nevis with friends, to complete another one of the 12 that Colin was yet to do.

The motor home the couple owned previously, christened Hank Senior, now replaced with Hank Junior which Charlotte will tour Europe in. Picture: Charlotte RoseThe motor home the couple owned previously, christened Hank Senior, now replaced with Hank Junior which Charlotte will tour Europe in. Picture: Charlotte Rose

During Colin's final moments, Charlotte said it was the work of London Air Ambulance that gave Colin the precious extra time to say goodbye.

"He was airlifted to hospital by the London Air ambulance and because of their quick response and skills, they prolonged his life, long enough for his family and I to say our final goodbyes three days later.

"Without the skills of these men and woman, many lives would be lost and loved ones would never have the privilege of what we had," she said.

Charlotte and Colin got matching tattoos with two Cs and flames of fire. Picture: Charlotte RoseCharlotte and Colin got matching tattoos with two Cs and flames of fire. Picture: Charlotte Rose

Raising funds in anticipation for the climb, all proceeds will go to the charity.

What's more, in a coincidental conversation two weeks before the accident, Colin and Charlotte casually chatted about what they would want if anything should happen to one another.

"He told me, 'if anything happens to me, take me back to all the places that we've been'", she said.

As part of honouring his last wishes, Charlotte is revisiting 22 places the couple either went or wanted to do, and scattering his ashes in each location.

"We've shot him out through a rifle, taken him to Torquay beach, Tenerife, Crete, Bruges, put him in a firework, we're shooting him through a potato cannon on March 19!" said Charlotte. "I don't think anyone is mad enough to do what I'm doing!"

Charlotte's calendar is fully booked up completing goals and revisiting places for Colin.

This year, the couple, who loved touring in motor homes, had planned a special road trip around Europe with their "non-binary Beagle", Marvin.

Now, doing it alone, Charlotte will be documenting her experience in a YouTube videoblog called A motorhome life of Hank and Marvin, Hank being the name of the motor home.

