Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 07:20 10 June 2019

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

Archant

Residents are invited to attend a public consultation event on plans to build homes on Havering College's Quarles campus site.

Residents are invited to attend a consultation event on proposals to build homes in Harold Hill. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway PartnershipsResidents are invited to attend a consultation event on proposals to build homes in Harold Hill. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

The Havering College of Further and Higher Education sold its Quarles Campus in Tring Gardens in 2017.

Havering Council's property company, Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships is holding a public consultation event for residents to share their views on the proposals to build 140 new homes on the Quarles site.

Councillor Roger Ramsey said : "It's important that local people have the opportunity to help us shape developments in our borough.

You may also want to watch:

"The development has been designed with residents in mind. For example, much of the landscaped green area will be made available for recreation, new planting and footpaths, but we want to encourage residents to share their opinions on the use of the space as well."

Matthew Loughlin at Bellway London Partnerships, added: "This new community will complement Harold Hill, with investment in education and local infrastructure for both new and existing residents.

"We're looking forward to hearing feedback on our plans and encourage everyone to come along to our public consultation."

The consultation event takes place on Wednesday, June 12 from 4pm to 8pm at Havering College in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill.

Visit quarlesdevelopment.co.uk for more information.

Related articles

Most Read

Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

Flashback: Ford strike threat, increase in child abuse, and a rise in smuggling

60 years ago.

Body found in Bedfords Park

Bedfords Park.

Dagenham man who managed Hornchurch Greggs stole £1,600 from bakery safe to fund cocaine addiction

Thomas Riches has been spared prison after he admitted stealing more than £1,600 from Greggs in Hornchurch . Picture: Google Maps

SNEL Div 3: Goresbrook get better of Woodford Green

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Most Read

Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

Flashback: Ford strike threat, increase in child abuse, and a rise in smuggling

60 years ago.

Body found in Bedfords Park

Bedfords Park.

Dagenham man who managed Hornchurch Greggs stole £1,600 from bakery safe to fund cocaine addiction

Thomas Riches has been spared prison after he admitted stealing more than £1,600 from Greggs in Hornchurch . Picture: Google Maps

SNEL Div 3: Goresbrook get better of Woodford Green

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

FIH Pro League: Mixed fortunes for GB against Australia

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Australia (pic GB Hockey)

Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

SNEL Div 3: Goresbrook get better of Woodford Green

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

SNEL Div 2: South Woodford in slender win; Old Brentwoods hold on for draw

Harry Shirt of South Woodford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

SNEL Div 1: Harold Wood earn win over Woodford Wells

Craig Perrin of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists