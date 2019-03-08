Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships Archant

Residents are invited to attend a public consultation event on plans to build homes on Havering College's Quarles campus site.

The Havering College of Further and Higher Education sold its Quarles Campus in Tring Gardens in 2017.

Havering Council's property company, Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships is holding a public consultation event for residents to share their views on the proposals to build 140 new homes on the Quarles site.

Councillor Roger Ramsey said : "It's important that local people have the opportunity to help us shape developments in our borough.

"The development has been designed with residents in mind. For example, much of the landscaped green area will be made available for recreation, new planting and footpaths, but we want to encourage residents to share their opinions on the use of the space as well."

Matthew Loughlin at Bellway London Partnerships, added: "This new community will complement Harold Hill, with investment in education and local infrastructure for both new and existing residents.

"We're looking forward to hearing feedback on our plans and encourage everyone to come along to our public consultation."

The consultation event takes place on Wednesday, June 12 from 4pm to 8pm at Havering College in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill.

Visit quarlesdevelopment.co.uk for more information.