Harold Hill pupils win Dragon’s Den style competition and donate prize funds to foodbank

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 February 2019

Sixth form students at Drapers' Academy won £1,000 from The National Livery Awards and donated the money to the Harold Hill foodbank. Photo: Drapers' Academy

Sixth form students at Drapers' Academy won �1,000 from The National Livery Awards and donated the money to the Harold Hill foodbank. Photo: Drapers' Academy

Archant

Harold Hill students donated £1,000 to the Harold Hill foodbank after they won an entreprenurial competition.

Sixth form students from Drapers’ Academy in Settle Road won first place at the National Livery Awards Grand Final at Mansion House in London.

The National Livery Awards is an annual competition similar to Dragon’s Den in which teams research and pitch their innovative business ideas to a panel of judges.

Lee Bryant, head of sixth form, said, “I am confident that all of our team member have grown academically and personally as a result of this process and that they have all shone as examples of all that we are attempting to achieve here at Drapers’ Academy.”

After some deliberation the winning team of students decided that they would donate their prize money to the Harold Hill Foodbank.

Mark Reeves from the foodbank, said that this was a great example of, “local people helping local people.”

