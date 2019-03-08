Search

Harold Hill nursery re-opens after 18-month makeover and new extension built

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 April 2019

Mead Nursery

A nursery has re-opened its doors after works on a new extension was completed.

To celebrate the end of the 18-month long makeover, Mead Nursery, Amersham Way, Harold Hill, held a stay and play Mother’s Day session in the school hall so children could work with staff to make arts and crafts gifts for their mums.

There was also a small ceremony where families watched as headteacher Mrs Mrs Smith cut the ribbon and gathered to listen to a speech from headteacher Mrs Smith thanking them all for their patience and the hard work of building firm T&B Contractors.

Mrs Smith then cut the ribbon with the help of one of the children, who then showed their parents around the new-look nursery.

Mrs Smith said: “We are delighted with our new wonderful new nursery.

“This is a fantastic resource for the youngest children in our community and we know that with our expert staff and such a stimulating environment the children at Mead school will thrive.”

