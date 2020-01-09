Search

'Role model' Nelft nurse based in Harold Hill listed in New Year Honours

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 January 2020

District nurse Liz Alderton and professor Jean White, CBE, QNI Fellow and chief nursing officer of Wales. Liz has now been listed in the New Years Honours list. Picture: Nelft

Nelft

A dedicated Harold Hill nurse who works for Barking, Havering and Redbridge's mental healthcare provider has been honoured by the Queen for her services to nursing.

Liz Alderton, a community nurse team lead and specialist community practice teacher at the North East London NHS Foundation Trust (Nelft), has received the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List.

Liz, who works at the Harold Hill Heath Centre in Gooshays Drive, said she felt both "privileged and humbled" to be recognised in the list.

She said: "Not just for the patient care, teaching and team management aspects of my role but also for the ambassadorial work I do for the Queen's Nursing Institute which has led to me being involved with many different projects and enterprises that promote district nursing, as well as providing a shadowing experience for many policy makers and other influential figures."

In 2017 the Queen's Nursing Institute (QNI) awarded Liz the Queen Mother Award for Outstanding Service.

The award is presented to nurses who have given exceptional service to patients and the profession, in any aspect of community healthcare.

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, the QNI's chief executive, said of Liz being named in the New Year Honours: "I am delighted that Liz Alderton has received this honour and extend my warmest congratulations.

"Liz is an exceptional patient advocate and demonstrates the highest quality of care to patients in the community.

"She is a wonderful role model and her enthusiasm and love of community nursing is infectious.

In addition to her nursing career, Liz has completed the London Marathon five times, raising more than £20,000 for a children's hospice.

Dr Oldman added: "She has become a regular contributor on BBC Radio 4 speaking about the contribution of the district nursing service and in particular end of life care in the home.

"Liz has also hosted journalists, government and senior policy advisers in her practice, where they have shadowed her at work, helping people to understand the vital role played by district nurses everywhere."

