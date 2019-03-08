Search

Harold Hill mums raise £1,700 for Queen's Hospital's charity after swimming 33 miles

PUBLISHED: 11:58 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 03 June 2019

Swimmers Jenny Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, and Rita O'Leary presenting a cheque to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Melissa Page

Swimmers Jenny Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, and Rita O'Leary presenting a cheque to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Melissa Page

Melissa Page

Two Harold Hill mums "smashed" their fundraising target and donated £1,700 to Queen's Hospital's charity after completing a 33 mile swim.

Swimmers Jenny Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, and Rita O'Leary presenting a cheque to Queen's Hospital. Left to right: Queen's community fundraiser Torren Mahmut, Rita O'Leary, Doreen Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, Melvin Russell, Jenny Russell and Queen's head of fundraising Lynda Head. Picture: Melissa PageSwimmers Jenny Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, and Rita O'Leary presenting a cheque to Queen's Hospital. Left to right: Queen's community fundraiser Torren Mahmut, Rita O'Leary, Doreen Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, Melvin Russell, Jenny Russell and Queen's head of fundraising Lynda Head. Picture: Melissa Page

Jenny Russell, 44, and Rita O'Leary, 50, swam a mile a day for 33 days because that is the number of radiotherapy sessions Jenny's dad Melvin has undergone.

"Our original aim was to raise £330 and we smashed that target," said Jenny.

Swimmers left toright: Jenny Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, and Rita O'Leary with the cheque they presented to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Melissa PageSwimmers left toright: Jenny Russell, Robyn Russell, 11, and Rita O'Leary with the cheque they presented to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Melissa Page

"It's given us something else to focus on. We started our swim the day [Melvin] had his last radiotherapy treatment and since then he's started his immunotherapy.

"My mum has been coming to the pool and helping us with counting the laps."

The Central Park Leisure centre in Gooshays Drive, Harold Hill allowed Jenny free entry to the centre while she completed her sponsored swim.

She also took the pools at the Charlton Lido and London Fields Lido in Hackney to complete some of the miles.

Jenny's daughter Robyn joined in the challenge by swimming three miles to represent the three chemotherapy treatments Melvin had.

The proud mum added: "It was a great accomplishment. We really felt like we had achieved something."

