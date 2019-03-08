Harold Hill mum of six-year-old with cancer organises fundraising day at Romford Greyhound Stadium

Owen Cooper from Harold Hill was disagnosed with cancer a day before his fourth birthday. Picture: Sarah Cooper Archant

Residents are encouraged to attend a fundraising event at the Romford Greyhound Stadium to support two charities that help youngsters who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Owen Cooper's beads of courage. His mum Sarah Cooper is raising funds for the Beads of Courage charity. Picture: Sarah Cooper Owen Cooper's beads of courage. His mum Sarah Cooper is raising funds for the Beads of Courage charity. Picture: Sarah Cooper

Owen Cooper, 6, from Harold Hill was diagnosed with leukaemia a day before his fourth birthday in 2017.

After years of treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital, Owen's mum is hosting a fundraiser event on Saturday, November 23 to give back to the charities that have supported Owen throughout his treatment.

For one night businesses have sponsored all of the races at the Romford Greyhound Stadium in London Road.

Funds raised from the races will go towards Great Ormond Street Hospital and Beads of Courage UK, a charity that helps young people chart their treatment journey by making necklaces.

Sarah told the Recorder: "We found out Owen was going to need three and a half years of treatment, so he's still got some way to go.

"We have good days and we have bad days but the hospital and the charity has been amazing.

"I just wanted to do something to give back."

From 5.30pm visitors will be able to take part in a silent auction and raffle with prizes that include a 43in flat screen TV, an inflatable hot tub and signed football t-shirts from Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham.