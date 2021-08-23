Inquest finds Harold Hill man took his own life

Published: 1:36 PM August 23, 2021

A man from Harold Hill who died in March took his own life, a coroner has ruled.

Mr William Brooker - of North Hill Drive - was found deceased on March 4.

An inquest at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court was first opened on March 19 and concluded on Wednesday (August 18).

Speaking after considering the entirety of the evidence, coroner Nadia Persaud said: "I am satisfied that there is no evidence before me of any suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Brooker’s death.”

As part of the proceedings, the coroner read out a statement provided by William's wife, which confirmed that her husband had suffered with depression.

Cindy Brooker's statement read: “William always strived to do what was best for his family, whether it was through working or providing for the family."

The medical records read aloud by the coroner noted a "depressive episode" in 2002, but stated that “there was no known mental health diagnosis in the recent years, weeks or months leading up to William’s death".

William - 53 at the time of his death - was found by a member of the public.

Paramedics who attended the scene pronounced the death, with police determining the circumstances as non-suspicious.

The post mortem, undertaken by Dr Rowena Smith on March 12, confirmed that William's death “did not arise from natural causes".

Ms Persaud also outlined the evidence from the toxicology examination, from which the only substance detected was "a very low amount of ethanol".

According to that report, this amount was "below the level which indicates that someone has drunk alcohol".

In coming to the conclusion of a suicide, Ms Persaud said: "There were no substances found on toxicology that would have prevented him from forming an intention to end his life, or that would have prevented him from defending himself."

When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.

It is a charity which sees volunteers spend over one million hours every year answering calls for help on a 24-hour listening service, email, letter, face to face and through a Welsh language service.



