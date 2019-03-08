Search

Harold Hill man pleads guilty to arson

PUBLISHED: 17:32 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 09 September 2019

A 22-year-old man from Harold Hill has pleaded guilty to arson at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

PA Archive/PA Images

A 22-year-old man from Harold Hill has admitted to deliberately starting a fire in South Weald.

Brandon Olley from Harrow Crescent pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered at Basildon Crown Court today, (Monday, September 9).

His co-defendant, Bradley Wright, 28, from Bromley Road in Ardleigh, Colchester also plead guilty to the same charge last week.

The pair had also pleaded guilty to one count of arson after they set fire to a Ford Focus in Weald Road after they set fire on February 5 this year.

Wright had previously pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods in Brentwood between January 30 and February 16 and dangerous driving on the A12 and A120 in Colchester on February 15.

Olley and Wright will be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Monday, November 18.

