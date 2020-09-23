Harold Hill man in one million step walking challenge for charity

A Harold Hill man is attempting to walk one million steps this month in his latest charity fundraiser.

Tony Brindley (centre front) with Havering Samaritans director Arthur Leathley (second from right) and charity volunteers in Dagnam Park. Picture: Havering Samaritans Tony Brindley (centre front) with Havering Samaritans director Arthur Leathley (second from right) and charity volunteers in Dagnam Park. Picture: Havering Samaritans

Tony Brindley, 57, is hoping to reach the milestone by the end of September to generate cash for Havering Samaritans.

The charity, which aims to reduce suicide numbers, said its volunteers have handled more than 13,000 calls in the past year and is in urgent need of money after being unable to fundraise for the past six months.

Tony, who works at Romford station for MTR Elizabeth line, has been contributing towards his tally by walking around Dagnam Park, other areas in Havering and on his job.

He said: “I meet many people on my walks and at work so always carry the Samaritans’ contact card in case I’m asked for one. The aim is to raise awareness of the service Samaritans provide and raise money so they can continue to provide it.”

In 2018, he walked the length of the Elizabeth line between Reading and Shenfield to raise £3,000.

Alison Bell, human resources director for MTR Elizabeth line, said Tony’s latest efforts will also contribute to the Million Hour Challenge.

The initiative, which has seen Samaritans join forces with the rail industry, will see workers help to reach a total of one million hours of volunteering to support the charity’s work and improve mental health within the sector.

Alison said: “Everyone at MTR Elizabeth line is incredibly proud of Tony’s dedication and commitment to undertaking this challenge in support of Samaritans.”

Tony’s one millionth step will be completed on Wednesday, September 30 at Havering Samaritans, North Street, Romford.

The charity’s director Arthur Leathley said: “Tony and his rail colleagues have been great supporters of Havering Samaritans and this is a fantastic campaign at a crucial time as we desperately need funds to help others.

“During the uncertainties we are all facing, people need the help of Samaritans more than ever. As Tony walks his incredible one million steps, Samaritans will continue to help millions of people on their own challenging life journeys.”

To donate, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RichardBaker92.