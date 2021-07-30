Harold Hill man pleads guilty to Chris Whitty assault

Published: 3:24 PM July 30, 2021 Updated: 3:32 PM July 30, 2021

Lewis Hughes, 23, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he is charged with common assault. - Credit: PA

A Harold Hill man has admitted assaulting England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty.

On June 27 this year, Mr Whitty was accosted in St James’s Park in central London - he did not suffer any injuries.

A video of the incident went viral.

Lewis Hughes, 23, Wigton Way, was charged with common assault on Thursday, July 1.

He has now pled guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

A second man, Jonathan Chew, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with common assault and obstructing police after the incident.

He is also due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 30).

