News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Harold Hill man pleads guilty to Chris Whitty assault

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 3:24 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 3:32 PM July 30, 2021
Lewis Hughes, 23, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he is charged with comm

Lewis Hughes, 23, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he is charged with common assault. - Credit: PA

A Harold Hill man has admitted assaulting England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty. 

On June 27 this year, Mr Whitty was accosted in St James’s Park in central London - he did not suffer any injuries.

A video of the incident went viral. 

Lewis Hughes, 23, Wigton Way, was charged with common assault on Thursday, July 1.

He has now pled guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

A second man, Jonathan Chew, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with common assault and obstructing police after the incident.

You may also want to watch:

He is also due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 30).

Information provided by PA.


Most Read

  1. 1 Chronically ill Romford man's fight for diagnosis after being told problem is psychological
  2. 2 Action promised over 'lorry parking forcing children to walk in busy road'
  3. 3 Lower Thames Crossing: How would Upminster be affected?
  1. 4 'Lovely service': Initial impressions of Kem Cetinay's restaurant Array
  2. 5 Harold Hill man pleads guilty to Chris Whitty assault
  3. 6 Romford ‘best in region’ chef shares his cooking tip and favourite dish
  4. 7 Daniel Laskos stabbing: Teens charged with murder to face court
  5. 8 'He was petrified': Rainham mother calls for more action on bullying
  6. 9 'Unexplained' Collier Row death 'not believed to be suspicious'
  7. 10 Covid stats show cases rising across east London boroughs
Courts
Harold Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Havering GP surgery collage

NHS

How did your Havering GP surgery score in NHS patient survey?

Charles Thomson

person
Equitable House is located at 88-100 South Street. Police said one apartment inside was allegedly be

Knife Crime

Two men stabbed after fight reported outside Romford nightclub

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Waterloo Estate Havering

Planning and Development

Housing in Havering: Major developments set to come to the borough

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Collier Row

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon