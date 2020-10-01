Harold Hill man crosses finishing line in one million step charity fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 15:31 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 01 October 2020
Havering Samaritans
A Harold Hill man has completed a fundraising challenge to walk one million steps in a month.
Tony Brindley, 57, had been walking throughout September in a bid to hit the milestone by the end of the month to raise cash for Havering Samaritans.
He reached the target in pouring rain on Wednesday, September 30, outside the charity’s office in North Street, Romford.
Tony works for MTR Elizabeth Line at Romford station and the company has donated £1,000 to the charity, taking the amount raised to at least £2,000.
Arthur Leathley, director of Havering Samaritans, said: “Tony’s walk is a great symbol of the work of Samaritans who help millions of people overcome difficulties, step by step, day by day.”
Tony added: “Every step was worth it and every pound raised will support those who need Samaritans.”
To donate, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RichardBaker92.
