Harold Hill man charged with theft and burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:31 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 13 September 2019

A 47-year-old man from Harold Hill has been charged with six counts of theft in Brentwood and Romford. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

A 47-year-old man from Harold Hill has been charged with six counts of theft in Brentwood and Romford.

In addition to six counts of theft Jason Whale from Briar Road has been charged with one count of handling stolen goods and one count of burglary.

His charge follows reports of offences in Brentwood, Hutton and Romford between December 4, 2018 and April 24, 2019.

Whale will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, October 10.

