Harold Hill man arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and fraud
PUBLISHED: 15:09 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 02 October 2019
Archant
A 35-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of 28 counts of shoplifting.
The man from Dunstable Close, Harold Hill, was arrested yesterday, October 1, following an early dawn raid and joint operation with Gooshays, Pettits's neighbourhood police team and the My Investigation Support team.
He was arrested for 28 counts of shoplifting and eight counts of fraud - the man is suspected of more though which are still being investigated.