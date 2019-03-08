Search

Advanced search

Harold Hill man arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and fraud

PUBLISHED: 15:09 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 02 October 2019

A man has been arrested for shoplifting and fraud. Picture: Met Police

A man has been arrested for shoplifting and fraud. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A 35-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of 28 counts of shoplifting.

You may also want to watch:

The man from Dunstable Close, Harold Hill, was arrested yesterday, October 1, following an early dawn raid and joint operation with Gooshays, Pettits's neighbourhood police team and the My Investigation Support team.

He was arrested for 28 counts of shoplifting and eight counts of fraud - the man is suspected of more though which are still being investigated.

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with ‘fantastic’ week as they move into top spot

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch celebrates his second goal during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Daggers striker Grant pleased to get off mark after lack of game time

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Cricket: Nijjar reflects on stunning season finale with Essex

Aron Nijjar and Aaron Beard with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 1 Folkestone Invicta 0

Lewwis Spence (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists