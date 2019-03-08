Harold Hill man arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and fraud

A man has been arrested for shoplifting and fraud. Picture: Met Police Archant

A 35-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of 28 counts of shoplifting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The man from Dunstable Close, Harold Hill, was arrested yesterday, October 1, following an early dawn raid and joint operation with Gooshays, Pettits's neighbourhood police team and the My Investigation Support team.

He was arrested for 28 counts of shoplifting and eight counts of fraud - the man is suspected of more though which are still being investigated.