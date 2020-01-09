Video

Harold Hill magician's popular magic trick videos featured on American and Russian TV shows

A young magician from Harold Hill hopes to take his street magic videos to the next level after he was featured on Russian and American TV shows.

Charlie Davis, 18, from Harold Hill performs close up magic tricks. Picture: Melanie Shepherd Charlie Davis, 18, from Harold Hill performs close up magic tricks. Picture: Melanie Shepherd

Charlie Davis has been performing magic tricks since he was eight and now his tricks are seen by hundreds of viewers online.

The former student at Draper's Academy in Settle Road, said: "It all started when my friend showed me a trick at school.

"It was a really simple trick but I was completely blown away by it.

"He said if you give me your dinner money I'll teach you how to do the trick and I of course said yes."

Last year Charlie went from 1,000 to more than 300,000 followers on the app Tik Tok.

One of his videos was recently featured on the show, Right This Minute. The American TV programme shows viral videos from around the world.

"I taught myself how to do the tricks," said Charlie.

"I would go to the library and read books about magic and watch YouTube videos.

"Eventually I met other magicians and started working with them."

Charlie prefers to do "close-up" magic which is a style similar to street magic that is performed by well-known magicians such as Dynamo.

He told the Recorder: "My videos centre around prank magic.

"It's mostly me annoying my friends and family with magic tricks.

"For example, I do a trick with a sharpie pen that makes a loud bang when the lid is unscrewed."

Charlie is currently studying creative media at Havering College's campus in Gidea Park.

His goal is to eventually perform regularly on TV, but for the moment he is enjoying growing his following online.

He added: "I really enjoy creating videos and for them to be seen by lots of people.

"I love the reactions you get from people when you do a trick.

"When I was young, I would go into a room full of adults - who at that point normally knew more things than me - and then I would do a trick and get a great reaction from them."