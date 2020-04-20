Search

Tributes to long-serving Harold Hill Labour chairman and activist Ted Baglin

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 April 2020

Ted Baglin. Picture: Dennis Cook

Ted Baglin. Picture: Dennis Cook

Dennis Cook

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Harold Hill Labour Party branch chairman and activist Ted Baglin who has died of liver failure aged 94.

A tank driver in the Second World War, Ted moved to Whitchurch Road in the early 1950s and worked in maintenance for the London Underground until his retirement. He was also a long-time governor of Brookside School and an avid Arsenal supporter.

However, it was Labour and trade union politics that was the father-of-two’s community passion.

Former councillor Dennis Cook worked closely with Ted for several decades and spoke of his dedication to Harold Hill, including removing National Front posters during the 1970s.

He said Ted was a friendly character who walked the constituency boundary every year and submitted a delicious date loaf recipe to the branch’s cookbook.

“He did everything. Anything you wanted, you went to Ted. He was a pleasure to know,” Mr Cook said.

Havering councillor and former Upminster MP Keith Darvill said he had the utmost admiration for Ted, who was “an example for us all”.

You may also want to watch:

He credited Ted’s tireless work for Mr Darvill being elected to Parliament in 1997. As thanks, the politician invited him to the House of Commons and a royal garden party.

Two former mayors, Denis O’Flynn and Del Smith, also paid tribute.

Mr Smith spoke of a self-effacing man whose work ranged from leafleting to putting out chairs.

“He held the party together, but wasn’t a town hall man. He was one of those blokes who did everything.”

Mr O’Flynn said Ted rejected a proposal to make him a Freeman of the Borough because “what he was doing for others was solely as a good neighbour and for his Labour Party”.

He added: “It was pleasure to work with such a caring person over many years and my sincere condolences to his family.”

Ted died on April 8 and his funeral will be held on May 5 at Chelmsford Crematorium.

The Hornchurch and Upminster Labour Party will hold a commemoration for Ted when current lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall

There With You: Collier Row schoolboy does head shave fundraiser for NHS

Jimmy Bixby, 11, after his sponsored head shave for the NHS. Picture: Becky Bixby

There With You: Harold Wood 11-year-old thanks Queen's Hospital with PPE donations

Harry Johnson, who is 11 today, wanted to thanks Queen's Hospital staff for looking after his grandad. Picture: Lynzi Couchman

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People are getting used to keeping in touch from afar during lockdown. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Tributes to long-serving Harold Hill Labour chairman and activist Ted Baglin

Ted Baglin. Picture: Dennis Cook

Boro goalkeeper Cafer says it was nice to end the season in form despite being void

Goalkeeper Matt Cafer in action for Romford (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Huggett earns praise as league's under-21 player of year

Tommy Huggett attacks for Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

West Ham fitness coach Ewens reveals the challenge behind keeping in contact with squad

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
