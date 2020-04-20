Tributes to long-serving Harold Hill Labour chairman and activist Ted Baglin

Ted Baglin. Picture: Dennis Cook Dennis Cook

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Harold Hill Labour Party branch chairman and activist Ted Baglin who has died of liver failure aged 94.

A tank driver in the Second World War, Ted moved to Whitchurch Road in the early 1950s and worked in maintenance for the London Underground until his retirement. He was also a long-time governor of Brookside School and an avid Arsenal supporter.

However, it was Labour and trade union politics that was the father-of-two’s community passion.

Former councillor Dennis Cook worked closely with Ted for several decades and spoke of his dedication to Harold Hill, including removing National Front posters during the 1970s.

He said Ted was a friendly character who walked the constituency boundary every year and submitted a delicious date loaf recipe to the branch’s cookbook.

“He did everything. Anything you wanted, you went to Ted. He was a pleasure to know,” Mr Cook said.

Havering councillor and former Upminster MP Keith Darvill said he had the utmost admiration for Ted, who was “an example for us all”.

He credited Ted’s tireless work for Mr Darvill being elected to Parliament in 1997. As thanks, the politician invited him to the House of Commons and a royal garden party.

Two former mayors, Denis O’Flynn and Del Smith, also paid tribute.

Mr Smith spoke of a self-effacing man whose work ranged from leafleting to putting out chairs.

“He held the party together, but wasn’t a town hall man. He was one of those blokes who did everything.”

Mr O’Flynn said Ted rejected a proposal to make him a Freeman of the Borough because “what he was doing for others was solely as a good neighbour and for his Labour Party”.

He added: “It was pleasure to work with such a caring person over many years and my sincere condolences to his family.”

Ted died on April 8 and his funeral will be held on May 5 at Chelmsford Crematorium.

The Hornchurch and Upminster Labour Party will hold a commemoration for Ted when current lockdown restrictions are lifted.