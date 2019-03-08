Search

Police confirm missing person found 'safe and well' after reports of potential kidnap in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 08:30 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 24 October 2019

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a person who had reportedly been kidnapped from Harold Hill has been found "safe and well" at an address in Essex.

A Met spokesman confirmed on Thursday morning (October 24) that the missing male had been found, after receiving reports on Tuesday, October 22, that he had been taken away from an address in Keats Avenue in a car at around 6.35pm.

No details on the male's age have been released.

The spokesman said: "Police were called on Tuesday, October 22 at 6.35pm to Keats Avenue, Harold Hill, following reports of a potential kidnap.

"It was reported that a male had been taken away from the venue in a car.

"The male was subsequently traced, safe and well, to an address in Essex."

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

