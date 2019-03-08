Search

Families enjoy fun and games at Down’s syndrome event in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 March 2019

The Our Kidz Can parent support group for people with Down's syndrome held an awareness event on Saturday. Charlotte Stevens, five. Photo: Ellie Hoskins.

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

A Harold Hill parent support group joined a national campaign calling for equal opportunities for people with Down’s syndrome.

The group Our Kidz Can held an awareness event on Saturday, March 23 to celebrate the #LeaveNoOneBehind campaign for Down’s syndrome awareness week.

Families enjoyed fun, games and refreshments at the event in Briar Road, Harold Hill.

Tendai Nzirawa, co-founder of Our Kidz Can, said: “It was wonderful. There was dancing, entertainment, music and games for the children.

The Our Kidz Can parent support group for people with Down's syndrome held an awareness event on Saturday. Photo: Ellie Hoskins.The Our Kidz Can parent support group for people with Down's syndrome held an awareness event on Saturday. Photo: Ellie Hoskins.

“We also had the opportunity to thank two ladies who helped run the event, Salma Akhter and Katrina Shelly.”

People were encouraged to wear brightly coloured and odd socks as part of the Down’s syndrome Association because chromosomes are said to look like socks and people with Down’s syndrome have an extra chromosome.

Tendai added: “The [Lots of Socks campaign] says to people that no one should be left behind. Everybody should have the same opportunities in society.”

Visit facebook.com/ourkidzcan for more information on the parent support group,

