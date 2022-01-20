News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Harold Hill girls' football centre launches new specially-designed kit

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:00 PM January 20, 2022
She Can Play launched its new kit last week.

She Can Play launched its new kit last week. - Credit: Carmel Jane

A girls’ football development centre in Harold Hill has launched a new specially-designed football kit. 

Kat Clifton, founder of She Can Play, has been designing the kit for the past year and launched it last Monday, January 10, at the club’s base at Noak Hill Sports Centre. 

The kit, which will be worn by players at the She Can Play football development centre, will sport the logos of seven female-owned and mostly Essex-based businesses which are sponsoring the club. 

Some of the women behind the sponsoring companies attended the kit launch last week and the children asked them questions about their experience as entrepreneurs. 

Kat, 31, said: “The main reason behind this is if you can see it, you can be it and I want our players to know they can be anyone they want to be.” 

She Can Play

She Can Play - Credit: Carmel Jane

She Can Play helps develop young female footballers across Essex.

She Can Play helps develop talented young female footballers across Essex. - Credit: Carmel Jane

The kit had been specially designed with women in mind. 

The kit had been specially designed with women in mind. - Credit: She Can Play

Business owners take questions from young female footballers.

Robyn Downie from Lu Palmer, Natalie Doyle from Sport Sister, Sporty Paws and Carly Eagles from Sports4Tots, and Debbie Davenport from White Lace Events take part in a Q&A. - Credit: She Can Play

The businesses and charities sponsoring She Can Play include Sport Sister, Sports4Tots, White Lace Events, Lu Palmer, NAB Consulting, Right to Dream and Bull Dog Rescue. 

Kat set the club up in 2016 as a way of providing opportunities for young girls to play football at a higher level. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing
  2. 2 Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development in Romford
  3. 3 Rainham road closed as tactic to stop flytipping
  1. 4 Plan for homes next to listed Hornchurch water tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel
  2. 5 Two Havering councillors to stand down at next election
  3. 6 Mum-of-two honoured by US president Joe Biden
  4. 7 Tribute paid to father one year after death in council hostel
  5. 8 'Government should rethink their plans': Masks still required on TfL
  6. 9 'Pupils love coming here': Romford primary school retains 'good' rating
  7. 10 Fight to stop 'destruction' of trees sees another promise made to postpone railway works

Since then, the club has partnered with the Essex FA to deliver a development centre for more than 100 female players from under-10s to under-16s level. 

More than 20 of their players have subsequently moved on to professional clubs such as Arsenal, Charlton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. 

Kat said the standard had improved “ten-fold” since she started: “All the players in our teams are trialled and they are the best in the county.” 

She said the kit had been specially designed with women in mind. 

The She Can Play players with Sporty Paws and Carly Eagles from Sports4Tots

The She Can Play players with Sporty Paws and Carly Eagles from Sports4Tots - Credit: She Can Play

She Can Play founder Kat Clifton with sponsors.

Natalie Doyle from Sport Sister, Sporty Paws and Carly Eagles from Sports4Tots, Debbie Davenport from White Lace Events, She Can Play founder Kat Clifton, and Robyn Downie from Lu Palmer. - Credit: She Can Play

Q&A with business owners

Q&A with business owners - Credit: She Can Play

“Our football kit is designed by women, for women and it is all in girls' sizes,” she said. 

“What you will find is the big brands, they still don’t have women’s sizes. 

“A ten-year-old girl will have the go buy extra-large boys and that is [building] unconscious bias from when they were little that football was a boy’s sport.” 

The kit was intended for use by players at the development centre, but Kat said they had received enquiries from as far away as Scotland from people looking for high-quality football kits for girls. 

Football
Harold Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Tots

Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The borough’s most profitable camera is installed at the exit of B&Q Romford onto Tangent Link, Harold Hill. 

Havering Council

Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Hornchurch high street

Taco Bell asks permission to open at ex-Thomas Cook site in Hornchurch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic church

Havering Council

Plans submitted to demolish part of Grade-II listed church site

Daniel Gayne

person