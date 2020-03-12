Harold Hill 10-year-old donates 20 inches of hair to Saint Franics Hospice

Molly Graham, 10, from Harold Hill donated 20 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

A 10-year-old girl from Harold Hill had her long locks chopped off to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice.



Molly Graham, 10, decided to donate 20 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

She was inspired to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice after the charity in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower, cared for her grandad and great-grandmother.

'My hair was very long and I know that children can lose their hair when they have cancer,' said Molly. Mine will grow back but theirs might not because they are getting treatment. I did it for grandad John and nanny Mary.'



By asking her friends at St Ursula's Catholic Junior School in Straight Road, Romford to sponsor her, Molly raised more than £600 for Saint Francis Hospice.