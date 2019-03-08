Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people
PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 July 2019
Archant
A Harold Hill funeral director has opened his shopfront to provide a safe space for young people in case something happens nearby that makes them fear for their safety.
Wayne Binder, the owner of Binder & Sons independent family funeral directors in Petersfield Avenue, put a sticker in his shop window to encourage any distressed young people to use the place as a refuge should they need it.
He told the Recorder: "I know there's been a few incidents where young people got robbed coming home from school.
"[The funeral directors] is on the school route and the bus route.
"I thought it's better than knocking on a stranger's door and it makes sense for shops to come together in this way.
"I've got a phone that they can use and a kettle to make them a cup of tea."
Wayne, who is an ex-police officer from Collier Row, is encouraging any other businesses who want to provide the same service to collect a safe space sticker from his shop.