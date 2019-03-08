Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder Archant

A Harold Hill funeral director has opened his shopfront to provide a safe space for young people in case something happens nearby that makes them fear for their safety.

Former Police officer and owner of an independent funeral directors in Harold Hill, Wayne Binder, has opened up his shop as a safe space for young people. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Former Police officer and owner of an independent funeral directors in Harold Hill, Wayne Binder, has opened up his shop as a safe space for young people. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Wayne Binder, the owner of Binder & Sons independent family funeral directors in Petersfield Avenue, put a sticker in his shop window to encourage any distressed young people to use the place as a refuge should they need it.

He told the Recorder: "I know there's been a few incidents where young people got robbed coming home from school.

"[The funeral directors] is on the school route and the bus route.

"I thought it's better than knocking on a stranger's door and it makes sense for shops to come together in this way.

"I've got a phone that they can use and a kettle to make them a cup of tea."

Wayne, who is an ex-police officer from Collier Row, is encouraging any other businesses who want to provide the same service to collect a safe space sticker from his shop.