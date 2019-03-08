Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hundreds raised at fun day for dog rescue in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 May 2019

Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. L-R: Victoria 11, Shannon and Emma 11 with Oscar the dog - not a rescue . Picture: Melissa Page

Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. L-R: Victoria 11, Shannon and Emma 11 with Oscar the dog - not a rescue . Picture: Melissa Page

Archant

The first public fundraising event for a dog rescue charity on Sunday (May 26) featured a DJ, Irish dancing and raffles.

Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. L-R: Teresa and her dog Oreo (not a rescue), Rachael Corcoran, Nicola Sweeney with dog Squeaky (not a rescue) and Vera Rothon. Picture: Melissa PageFunday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. L-R: Teresa and her dog Oreo (not a rescue), Rachael Corcoran, Nicola Sweeney with dog Squeaky (not a rescue) and Vera Rothon. Picture: Melissa Page

Holly Whyte, co-founder, administrator and treasurer for Recycled Love Dog Rescue UK, estimates the event at Amy's Field in Harold Hill raised £200.

"The whole point behind the event was not just to raise money, but also to raise the spirits of the community," Holly said.

You may also want to watch:

The nonprofit, which currently has about six dogs in its care, grew from a desire to help all breeds. It has cared for about 20 dogs since opening last September.

Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. Billy (of Burger Bills) and his dog Kenny (not a rescue) . Picture: Melissa PageFunday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. Billy (of Burger Bills) and his dog Kenny (not a rescue) . Picture: Melissa Page

Dogs are matched with foster families instead of using a kennel; private kennels may be used if there is no available foster family.

Holly said they plan to make this an annual event.

"It was really successful and I can't wait to do it next year," she said.

More information about the nonprofit and its fundraising efforts can be found at the Recycled Love Dog Facebook page.

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Call for new athletics officials to join the action

Alan Bell at the Alexander Stadium High Performance Centre, Birmingham

Captain West is expecting a ‘huge test’ for Brentwood

C Griffiths of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

European Masters inline skating heading to Stratford

Cycling is one of the sports available at the Lee Valley Park (pic: Lee Valley Park Authority)

Hundreds raised at fun day for dog rescue in Harold Hill

Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. L-R: Victoria 11, Shannon and Emma 11 with Oscar the dog - not a rescue . Picture: Melissa Page

CWC: Stokes steers England to opening success

England's Ben Stokes (second right) celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Imran Tahir with team-mates during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at The Oval, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists