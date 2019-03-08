Hundreds raised at fun day for dog rescue in Harold Hill

Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. L-R: Victoria 11, Shannon and Emma 11 with Oscar the dog - not a rescue . Picture: Melissa Page Archant

The first public fundraising event for a dog rescue charity on Sunday (May 26) featured a DJ, Irish dancing and raffles.

Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. L-R: Teresa and her dog Oreo (not a rescue), Rachael Corcoran, Nicola Sweeney with dog Squeaky (not a rescue) and Vera Rothon. Picture: Melissa Page Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. L-R: Teresa and her dog Oreo (not a rescue), Rachael Corcoran, Nicola Sweeney with dog Squeaky (not a rescue) and Vera Rothon. Picture: Melissa Page

Holly Whyte, co-founder, administrator and treasurer for Recycled Love Dog Rescue UK, estimates the event at Amy's Field in Harold Hill raised £200.

"The whole point behind the event was not just to raise money, but also to raise the spirits of the community," Holly said.

The nonprofit, which currently has about six dogs in its care, grew from a desire to help all breeds. It has cared for about 20 dogs since opening last September.

Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. Billy (of Burger Bills) and his dog Kenny (not a rescue) . Picture: Melissa Page Funday fundraiser for Recycled Love Dogs Rescue UK, Amy's Field, St Neot's Road, Harrold Hill. Billy (of Burger Bills) and his dog Kenny (not a rescue) . Picture: Melissa Page

Dogs are matched with foster families instead of using a kennel; private kennels may be used if there is no available foster family.

Holly said they plan to make this an annual event.

"It was really successful and I can't wait to do it next year," she said.

More information about the nonprofit and its fundraising efforts can be found at the Recycled Love Dog Facebook page.