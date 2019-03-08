Hundreds raised at fun day for dog rescue in Harold Hill
PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 May 2019
Archant
The first public fundraising event for a dog rescue charity on Sunday (May 26) featured a DJ, Irish dancing and raffles.
Holly Whyte, co-founder, administrator and treasurer for Recycled Love Dog Rescue UK, estimates the event at Amy's Field in Harold Hill raised £200.
"The whole point behind the event was not just to raise money, but also to raise the spirits of the community," Holly said.
The nonprofit, which currently has about six dogs in its care, grew from a desire to help all breeds. It has cared for about 20 dogs since opening last September.
Dogs are matched with foster families instead of using a kennel; private kennels may be used if there is no available foster family.
Holly said they plan to make this an annual event.
"It was really successful and I can't wait to do it next year," she said.
More information about the nonprofit and its fundraising efforts can be found at the Recycled Love Dog Facebook page.