'My girls aren't sleeping': Harold Hill family searching for Pog the dog

Published: 5:17 PM July 26, 2021

Pog has been missing since Friday. - Credit: Jade Hammersley

A Harold Hill family is desperately asking for help to find their seven-month-old puppy, Pog.

Pog went missing on Friday (July 23) from the family's garden behind The Pompadours pub site.

Owner Jade Hammersley said her family has been very worried over the weekend, including her six children aged two to 13 years old.

She told this paper: "My two little girls aren't sleeping at all.

"Pog usually sleeps with them, and they can't sleep without her."

You may also want to watch:

The worried mother even ran out to the toy shop and bought her daughter a furry toy puppy to try and help her sleep.

"She's our first family pet and we really want to find her," Jade added.

"If you see her, please call the wardens or take her to the vet because she is micro-chipped."