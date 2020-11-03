Search

Harold Harold family create spooky garden spectacle with giant spider and fog machine

PUBLISHED: 09:47 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 03 November 2020

The view from across the road. Picture: Terry Richards

The view from across the road. Picture: Terry Richards

Terry Richards

For Halloween, a Harold Hill family transformed their front garden with a gigantic four metre-long spider, a fog machine, spooky music and a slide to deposit sweets safely at a distance.

The giant spider made of piping. Picture: Terry RichardsThe giant spider made of piping. Picture: Terry Richards

Halloween parties were not on the cards this year, but the pandemic didn’t stopped Kerri Ireson and Terry Richards from going all out.

Made from recycled products that they have been collecting for four years, the couple kept to a tight budget to create the spooky spectacle.

Kerri, 32, a technician for London Ambulance said: “Someone was advertising piping on Facebook and that’s what we used for the legs, the head is made of packaging and expanding foam and its eyes are Christmas baubles.”

“All the gravestones are made with insulation foam sheets, they’re my favourite to make and the paint only cost use £1 from Poundland.”

The entrance to the spider's web. Picture: Terry RichardsThe entrance to the spider's web. Picture: Terry Richards

Kerri is not a Christmas fan but says she loves making more eccentric decorations for Halloween and the family go big on Halloween every year.

She added: “We were devastated when we saw the police warning because we thought we weren’t going to be able to celebrate Halloween this year.

“But, then we checked the rules the display end of it isn’t banned and as long as we social distance then it’s okay.

Stay-at-home dad Terry heads up the construction of the decorations with Kerri doing the “arty side,” with children 10, eight and six getting involved too.

Picture: Terry RichardsPicture: Terry Richards

“It just gets bigger and bigger each year, and this year it’s something a bit positive during the pandemic,” says Kerri.

“This year Terry really wanted to do a giant spider so it was like, go big or go home.”

At the end of the two-metre slide, Terry sat in a camping chair ready to tip sweets down the slide for

trick or treaters to pick up sweets at a distance.

The spider's web which cost £5 for the entire web on Amazon. Picture: Terry RichardsThe spider's web which cost £5 for the entire web on Amazon. Picture: Terry Richards

For next year, Kerri wants to expand onto the green outside the house and make a mini graveyard, as well as giant flies or a giant spiders web for people to get stick in.

