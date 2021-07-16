Harold Hill family celebrates son's legacy with football match
- Credit: Alison Harrington
A Harold Hill family raised £3,750 from a charity football match in memory of their son.
Jimmy Harrington died in November 2019, aged 20, and last Saturday (July 10) his family and friends celebrated his life with a JH3 football cup tournament at Aveley Stadium.
His mother Alison Harrington told this paper: "If there's one thing Jimmy left behind, it's a legacy of talking more about mental health.
"I spoke openly to so many young men at the match about their mental health and difficulties they've had.
"That's one good thing that came out of Jimmy's death."
Alison said the day was such a success that they have already booked in another match for next year.
You may also want to watch:
Participants wore matching kits, sang the national anthem and played football songs throughout the afternoon.
"We really channelled the Euros," Alison added.
Most Read
- 1 'We've got nowhere to go': Bereaved Harold Hill family faces eviction
- 2 YMCA prepares to move residents into new Romford accommodation
- 3 Police give all clear following Harold Wood bomb scare
- 4 Look skywards as meteor showers expected to begin
- 5 Romford man charged with attempted murder
- 6 Romford MP stands by controversial tweet to footballer
- 7 Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site
- 8 Police officer gets suspended sentence after spying on victim in shower
- 9 East London man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offence
- 10 East London braced for heatwave: Clear skies and highs of 29C forecast
"It was such a fun-filled day, and everyone really enjoyed themselves."
The money will be donated to mental health charity Havering Mind.
When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.