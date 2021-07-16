News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Hill family celebrates son's legacy with football match

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:00 AM July 16, 2021   
 cousin Billy Preston, (l), brother Freddie Harrington, sister Bobbi Harrington, cousin Ashley Anim and Frankie Preston (r)

Jimmy's family played football in his memory, including cousin Billy Preston, (l), brother Freddie Harrington, sister Bobbi Harrington, cousin Ashley Anim and Frankie Preston (r) - Credit: Alison Harrington

A Harold Hill family raised £3,750 from a charity football match in memory of their son.

Jimmy Harrington died in November 2019, aged 20, and last Saturday (July 10) his family and friends celebrated his life with a JH3 football cup tournament at Aveley Stadium.

Narmz FC, the JH3 cup winners

Narmz FC, the JH3 cup winners - Credit: Ricardo Teixeira

His mother Alison Harrington told this paper: "If there's one thing Jimmy left behind, it's a legacy of talking more about mental health.

"I spoke openly to so many young men at the match about their mental health and difficulties they've had.

"That's one good thing that came out of Jimmy's death."

Team

The teams turned up in matching kits - Credit: Ricardo Teixeira

Alison said the day was such a success that they have already booked in another match for next year.

You may also want to watch:

Participants wore matching kits, sang the national anthem and played football songs throughout the afternoon.

Jimmy friends

Jimmy's friends and family got into the football spirit - Credit: Ricardo Teixeira

"We really channelled the Euros," Alison added.

"It was such a fun-filled day, and everyone really enjoyed themselves."

Narmz Fc and SFA UNITED

Finalists Narmz FC and SFA UNITED celebrated their success - Credit: Ricardo Teixeira

The money will be donated to mental health charity Havering Mind.

When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org. 

