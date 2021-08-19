Mum of autistic boy, 5, calls on council to provide bigger home

Published: 1:51 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 2:00 PM August 19, 2021

A Harold Hill family with an autistic son has urged Havering Council to move them to a larger home, saying their two-bedroom flat is impacting their mental health and quality of life.

Jade Gale and partner Damon Mackins have lived in Kipling Towers since 2017 with son Noah, five, and three-year-old Evie.

The parents say they have been sleeping on a mattress in the living room for most of that time, as Evie was struggling to sleep in a shared room with Noah, who is non-verbal and has been diagnosed with autism, developmental delay and sensory processing disorder.

The Harold Hill family is living in a two-bedroom flat - Credit: Jade Gale

Jade told this paper: “Noah is a lovely boy; he has a beautiful smile and makes us laugh all the time.

“But he requires attention all the time, and we have to bathe him, potty train him, everything."

You may also want to watch:

She has applied to the the council for a bigger flat, but claimed: "No-one ever gets back to me and I don’t know what to do anymore.

“I just want answers."

A spokesperson for Havering Council said: “We are aware of the family’s concerns and we will continue to work with them as they seek to find a solution that is right for them.

"We will do everything we can to support them."

Jade said when she had originally applied to Havering in 2019, she was told Noah needed a diagnosis before she could be placed on the housing list.

Noah and his sister Evie each need their own bedrooms, mum Jade says. - Credit: Jade Gale

However, now that he has been diagnosed Jade said she is no closer to moving out of the high-rise block.

Noah can get anxious and upset if the lifts are busy or out of order, she said, and struggles to go up and down the 14 flights of stairs to their flat.

She said: “It affects everything, and means we often just don’t go out at all.

“I have a lot of days where I just cry and everything gets on top of me.

“It just feels really unfair, and I just want some updates.”

The parents explained during lockdown they had “suffered mentally and physically” because they did not have a bedroom in which to “sleep, recover and seek peace or have a break”.

Their son requires constant supervision, they say, and is big for his age meaning he is able to reach over the flat’s balcony.

Jade added: “We’re so worried about him falling over the edge that we usually lock the door.

“We just want answers and to move forward.”

Havering Council has been approached for comment.