London Dog Week 2020: Harold Hill woman's 'beautiful' chow chow Cardi B is shortlisted for model looks

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 January 2020

Harold Hill chow chow Cardi B with owner Amber Bowyer. Picture: Amber Bowyer

Harold Hill chow chow Cardi B with owner Amber Bowyer. Picture: Amber Bowyer

Archant

A fluffy chow chow in Harold Hill has caught the eye of judges of a London dog competition.

Harold Hill chow chow Cardi B has been shortlisted in London Dog Week's Superpaw model competition. Picture: Amber BowyerHarold Hill chow chow Cardi B has been shortlisted in London Dog Week's Superpaw model competition. Picture: Amber Bowyer

Amber Bowyer, 29, was delighted when Cardi B was shortlisted to compete for the title of the world's first Superpaw Model.

The proud dog owner said Cardi B, named after the American rapper, was chosen because of her instagram page @iamcardibthechowchow.

You may also want to watch:

"She's been chosen from about 3,000 dogs," said Amber.

Harold Hill chow chow Cardi B has proved to be a hit on Instagram. Picture: Amber BowyerHarold Hill chow chow Cardi B has proved to be a hit on Instagram. Picture: Amber Bowyer

"She's a cream chow chow and they're quite rare because they're known to be aggressive.

"But Cardi B is like a teddy bear. She's very laid back and friendly and she's just so beautiful."

Amber added that a wide variety of breeds have been shortlisted, including a great dane and a poodle.

Cardi B will now walk the dogwalk at a London Dog Week event in March where the ultimate Superpaw Model winner will be announced.

